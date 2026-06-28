Kurdistan Region Hands Over MP Ziyad al-Janabi to Baghdad After Arrest in Erbil

The source told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that al-Janabi was transferred to federal authorities after being detained in the Kurdistan Region's capital.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An informed source said on Sunday that the Kurdistan Region handed over Iraqi lawmaker Ziyad al-Janabi to the federal government following his arrest in Erbil.

The source told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that al-Janabi was transferred to federal authorities after being detained in the Kurdistan Region's capital.

Authorities have not yet officially disclosed the reason for al-Janabi's arrest or provided details regarding the charges against him.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraqi security forces launched a series of operations across Baghdad, Salahuddin, Anbar, Nineveh, and several other provinces to arrest a number of lawmakers and senior officials on corruption charges.

The arrests are part of an ongoing anti-corruption campaign by the federal government aimed at pursuing individuals accused of financial and administrative corruption.

Several political alliances and prominent Iraqi figures have expressed support for the operation, emphasizing the need to hold those accused of corruption accountable through the judicial process.

Read More: Iraqi State Media: 47 Lawmakers and Officials Arrested in Corruption Probe