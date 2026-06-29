Iraq PM Says Process to Bring Weapons Under State Control Has Begun, Confirms Coalition Withdrawal by Sept. 30

"Restricting weapons to the hands of the state is not just a slogan. We have already begun taking practical steps, and we will continue this process," the prime minister said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced on Monday that the government's process of bringing all weapons under state control has officially begun, stressing that the initiative is already being implemented and is "not merely a slogan."

Speaking during a meeting with several European Union ambassadors to Iraq, al-Zaidi outlined his government's vision for the next phase, focusing on security, institutional reform, anti-corruption efforts, and national development.

"Restricting weapons to the hands of the state is not just a slogan. We have already begun taking practical steps, and we will continue this process," the prime minister said.

Al-Zaidi also confirmed that all Coalition forces will complete their withdrawal from Iraq by Sept. 30, marking the end of the international military presence under the current timetable.

On corruption, the prime minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting public funds and enforcing the rule of law.

"There will be no tolerance for violations of the law or the theft of Iraq's wealth," he said, adding that authorities are working to recover public money and assets misappropriated during previous periods.

The prime minister further said his government seeks to position Iraq as "a point of convergence rather than a battlefield for hostility," while rejecting any foreign interference in the country's sovereignty through domestic actors.

The remarks came as the Iraqi government announced that armed groups operating in the country have until Sept. 30 to disarm as part of its effort to consolidate all weapons under state authority. Government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi also said authorities are pressing ahead with a broad anti-corruption campaign, with 21 suspects arrested so far and investigations continuing into wider corruption networks.

Read More: Iraq Sets Sept. 30 Deadline for Armed Groups to Disarm