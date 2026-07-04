Iran Warns UK and France Against Military Moves in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran warned Britain and France against any military activity in the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that security in the strategic waterway remains the responsibility of the countries bordering it

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran on Saturday issued a stern warning to the United Kingdom and France over any potential military activity in the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that responsibility for securing the strategic waterway rests solely with the countries along its coastline.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister, made the remarks in a post on his official X account, responding to a joint announcement by Britain and France regarding plans for a multinational maritime mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The security of the Strait of Hormuz is the responsibility of the countries bordering it," Gharibabadi wrote. "Those who create tensions and crises will bear responsibility for the consequences of their adventurism. This is a serious warning."

He also stressed that the Strait of Hormuz "is not a stage for displaying the military power of countries from outside the region."

Gharibabadi said Iran, "as a responsible state and guarantor of security in the Strait," warns against any form of military activity in the sensitive waterway.

The Iranian response came a day after the United Kingdom and France announced their readiness to deploy a multinational military mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the strait as a vital artery for the global economy and said Oman had agreed to work with both countries to help ensure maritime safety in its territorial waters.

France also announced it would keep mine-clearing assets, escort vessels, and other maritime capabilities deployed in the region, while redeploying the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to its home port in Toulon following the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.