Masrour Barzani Reaffirms Strategic US Partnership on America's 250th Independence Anniversary

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister praises decades of cooperation with Washington and highlights joint efforts against terrorism

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday congratulated the American people on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region's strategic partnership with the United States and expressing confidence that bilateral ties will continue to deepen in the years ahead.

In a message posted on X, Barzani described the anniversary as a historic milestone and extended his congratulations to the American people.

"Congratulations to the American people on this milestone 250th anniversary since the signing of the Declaration of Independence," he wrote.

The prime minister emphasized the close relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, describing it as a strategic partnership built on shared interests and longstanding friendship.

"We deeply value our strategic partnership and bonds of friendship with the United States," Barzani said.

Highlighting the two sides' security cooperation, Barzani said the Kurdistan Region looks back with pride on its collaboration with the United States in defeating terrorism and expressed optimism about expanding the partnership in the future.

"We look back with pride at our collaboration in defeating terrorism and look forward to strengthening our partnership for generations to come," he added.

Congratulations to the American people on this milestone 250th anniversary since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.



We deeply value our strategic partnership and bonds of friendship with the United States. We look back with pride at our collaboration in defeating… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) July 4, 2026

Barzani's message comes as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a milestone commemorated by governments and leaders around the world with messages recognizing America's democratic traditions and global influence.

The Kurdistan Region and the United States have maintained a close partnership for more than three decades, spanning security, diplomacy, economic development, and humanitarian cooperation.

The relationship has deepened significantly since 1991, when the United States played a leading role in establishing the no-fly zone that protected the Kurdistan Region following the Gulf War, laying the foundation for the region's self-governance.

Following the 2003 overthrow of the dictator Saddam Hussein, Washington emerged as one of the Kurdistan Region's most important international partners, supporting Iraq's federal political system while maintaining strong ties with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

American officials have consistently described the Kurdistan Region as a key partner in promoting stability and security in Iraq and the wider Middle East.

The strategic partnership reached a new level after the rise of ISIS in 2014, when the United States led the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and worked closely with the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces.

The United States provided extensive military training, intelligence sharing, equipment, and air support, enabling Kurdish forces to halt the militant group's advance and recapture large areas previously occupied by ISIS.

Kurdish and U.S. officials have frequently described that cooperation as one of the coalition's most successful security partnerships.

Beyond military cooperation, the United States has remained actively engaged in supporting economic reform, democratic governance, investment, education, and humanitarian assistance in the Kurdistan Region.

Senior U.S. officials have repeatedly reaffirmed Washington's commitment to a strong and prosperous Kurdistan Region within a federal, democratic Iraq, while encouraging continued dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding constitutional and financial disputes.