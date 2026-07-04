Nechirvan Barzani Highlights Constitutional Federalism in US Independence Message

Kurdistan Region president says Iraq's stability depends on constitutional commitments and protection of the Kurdistan Region's rights

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump and the American people on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, while emphasizing that Iraq's long-term stability depends on adherence to constitutional principles, federalism, and the protection of the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights.

In a message posted on X, Barzani extended his "warm congratulations" to President Trump and the people of the United States, describing the country's founding principles as an enduring example of democratic governance.

"America's enduring lesson is that liberty requires more than power," Barzani wrote. "It requires a Constitution, institutions, federal balance, and the consent of free people."

Drawing a parallel between the American constitutional model and Iraq's political system, Barzani said those same principles remain vital as Baghdad and Erbil seek to strengthen their partnership with Washington.

"As the Kurdistan Region and Iraq look to a stronger partnership with the United States, we believe the same principle remains essential for Iraq's future: stability must rest on constitutional commitments, federalism, and the full protection of the rights and status of the Kurdistan Region within the Iraqi Constitution," he said.

Barzani also expressed appreciation for Washington's longstanding support, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region's gratitude for what he described as America's friendship, leadership, and continued engagement.

"We remain grateful for America's friendship and leadership, and its continued support to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq," he added.

The message coincided with celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence, a milestone commemorated by leaders and governments around the world.

The United States has been one of the Kurdistan Region's closest international partners for decades, providing military, political, humanitarian, and economic support. Washington has played a pivotal role in supporting the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS and has consistently backed dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil to resolve outstanding disputes under the framework of Iraq's Constitution.

Barzani has repeatedly stressed that respect for the Iraqi Constitution and the federal system remains the cornerstone of lasting stability and a constructive relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government.