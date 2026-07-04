KDP Reaffirms Partnership with US on 250th Independence Anniversary

Party's Foreign Relations Office praises enduring US values and expresses gratitude for Washington's longstanding support for the Kurdistan Region

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Foreign Relations Office of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday congratulated the United States on the 250th anniversary of its independence, reaffirming the party's commitment to strengthening its longstanding partnership with Washington and expressing appreciation for continued American support for the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement posted on X, the KDP Foreign Relations Office extended its "warmest congratulations and best wishes" to the Embassy of the United States in Iraq, the U.S. Consulate General Erbil, and the American people on what it described as a historic milestone.

The KDP in the statement said the 250th anniversary of American independence offers an opportunity to celebrate "the enduring spirit of the American people" and the principles on which the United States was founded, including freedom, democracy, constitutional governance, equal opportunity, and human dignity.

According to the statement, those values have inspired people around the world for more than two centuries and have helped shape the United States' role in promoting peace, stability, and democratic development internationally.

The KDP said the occasion carries particular significance for the people of the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the longstanding friendship and partnership between Erbil and Washington.

"We deeply value the longstanding friendship, partnership, and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the United States," the statement read.

The party also expressed gratitude for continued U.S. engagement with the Kurdistan Region, praising the contributions of American diplomats, government officials, and other partners who have worked closely with the region over the years.

Reaffirming its commitment to closer ties, the KDP said it looks forward to further strengthening the bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between the party, the Kurdistan Region, and the United States.

The statement concluded by wishing the U.S. government and people continued peace, prosperity, and success, while thanking both the U.S. Embassy in Iraq and the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil for their enduring partnership and friendship.

The United States has remained one of the Kurdistan Region's closest international partners for decades, providing military, political, humanitarian, and economic support.

Washington has played a central role in supporting the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS, while successive U.S. administrations have maintained strong diplomatic engagement with both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq's federal government, emphasizing regional stability, democratic governance, and continued cooperation.