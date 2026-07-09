Türkiye Seeks to Expand Economic Partnership with Kurdistan Region, Turkish Consul Says

Türkiye's consul general in the Kurdistan Region says Turkish companies have played a central role in the region's reconstruction while reaffirming Ankara's commitment to expanding economic cooperation.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye's Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Erman Topçu, has reaffirmed the strength of relations between Erbil and Ankara, saying Turkish companies remain the leading foreign investors in the Kurdistan Region and have played a major role in its reconstruction and development.

Speaking in an interview with Kurdistan24 on Wednesday, Topçu said relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region extend across economic, security, political, and cultural fields, while emphasizing that people-to-people ties remain the strongest foundation of the partnership.

"Relations between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region are comprehensive, covering the economy, security, politics, and culture. However, the human dimension remains the most important pillar that gives these relations their enduring strength and resilience," he said.

Highlighting the economic dimension of bilateral ties, Topçu described Türkiye as a key economic partner of the Kurdistan Region.

"Turkish companies are at the forefront of foreign investors in the Kurdistan Region and constitute the largest number of foreign companies operating and registered there," he said.

The consul general added that Turkish firms have been an integral part of the Kurdistan Region's reconstruction and development over the past three decades.

"They have become an inseparable part of the reconstruction and development journey achieved by the Kurdistan Region over the past 30 years," Topçu said.

Concluding his remarks, Topçu said Ankara is committed to further strengthening bilateral relations across all sectors and expanding economic cooperation and trade in ways that serve the interests of both sides.