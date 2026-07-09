Iraqi Integrity Commission Reveals Major Electricity Materials Theft in Diyala

The Federal Commission of Integrity says four employees were arrested after investigators uncovered alleged manipulation of warehouse records involving electricity materials valued at more than two billion Iraqi dinars.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity announced on Thursday that it had uncovered a large-scale theft of electricity materials worth approximately two billion Iraqi dinars from the Diyala branch of the General Company for Electricity Distribution, leading to the arrest of four employees allegedly involved in the case.

According to a statement issued by the commission, a specialized team from the Diyala Investigation Office was dispatched to the provincial branch of the General Company for Electricity Distribution to carry out an inspection and audit.

The commission said investigators reviewed warehouse transfer documents covering the period from 2022 to 2025 and compared them with the company's electronic warehouse management system.

The audit allegedly revealed manipulation involving two official warehouse transfer documents, as the materials listed in those records had not been entered into the company's inventory despite having been physically received by the authorized employee.

The commission said the investigation resulted in the arrest of four employees who were allegedly directly linked to the theft of electricity materials with a total estimated value of 2,001,494,000 Iraqi dinars.

It added that the auditing and verification procedures were conducted in the presence of official representatives from the company's provincial administration to ensure the accuracy and transparency of the process.

According to the statement, investigators completed an official seizure report documenting all details of the case before referring the four suspects, along with the seized evidence and supporting documents, to the investigating judge at the Baqubah Investigation Court for legal action.

The latest operation comes as the Iraqi government continues to intensify its anti-corruption campaign.

Earlier this month, Iraqi government called on citizens to report public assets and state funds obtained through corruption, describing it as a "religious, moral, and national responsibility." He also pledged financial rewards for individuals whose information leads to the recovery of stolen public assets, as part of Baghdad's broader effort to combat corruption, strengthen accountability, and recover embezzled state funds.

The government has identified fighting corruption, protecting public resources, and reinforcing state institutions among its key priorities, while expanding cooperation between judicial authorities, integrity institutions, and financial oversight bodies to investigate financial crimes and recover public assets.