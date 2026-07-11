Italian Ambassador Praises Kurdistan's Stability, Sees Strong Potential for Deeper Economic Partnership

Ambassador Niccolò Fontana says Italy seeks to expand investment in the Kurdistan Region, commends the KRG's Runaki electricity project and security record, and reaffirms support for dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Italy's Ambassador to Iraq, Niccolò Fontana, has praised the Kurdistan Region's stability, rapid development, and investment climate, saying Rome is eager to deepen economic ties and encourage more Italian companies to establish a presence in the region.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Saturday, Fontana described relations between Italy and the Kurdistan Region as "very positive and constructive," highlighting shared cultural values, expanding economic cooperation, and long-standing security collaboration.

He also commended the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) flagship Runaki electricity project, calling it an environmentally friendly initiative that reflects the government's commitment to improving public services.

Shared history and common values

Fontana said the friendship between the Kurdish and Italian peoples is rooted in centuries of historical interaction and strengthened by common social values.

"Italy, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region are heirs to some of the world's oldest civilizations," he said. "Our relationship goes back centuries, but what makes it truly strong today are the values we share."

The ambassador recalled his first visit to the Kurdistan Region shortly after arriving in Baghdad two years ago, saying he was immediately struck by the hospitality of the Kurdish people.

"The warmth and hospitality reminded me of Italy," he said. "Family ties are deeply valued here, just as they are in Italy. These shared values strengthen our friendship."

Fontana also praised the Kurdish people's determination to preserve their identity.

"The Kurdish people are resilient and hardworking. They have always been ready to protect and preserve their identity, and that is something they should be very proud of."

Economic ties have room to grow

While describing political and cultural relations as strong, Fontana said the greatest opportunity lies in expanding economic cooperation.

"There is considerable demand in the Kurdistan Region for Italian products, and Italian companies are equally interested in investing here," he said.

According to the ambassador, nearly 40 Italian companies are currently operating in the Kurdistan Region across multiple sectors, including construction, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

He expressed hope that the number would increase significantly over the coming months and years.

"Our objective, together with the Consulate General in Erbil, is to facilitate stronger economic cooperation and encourage a larger Italian business presence in the Kurdistan Region," Fontana said.

He also highlighted the first Italy-Kurdistan business forum held in Rome last year, describing it as a successful event that laid the foundation for broader commercial partnerships.

Impressed by Kurdistan's progress

Reflecting on his visits over the past two years, Fontana said he has witnessed remarkable progress, particularly in Erbil.

"Every time I come back, I see something new," he said. "Infrastructure and public services continue to improve, and Italy is ready to support the Kurdistan Region on its path toward even greater development."

Security cooperation remains strong

Italy has maintained a military presence in Iraq since 2003 and has played a key role in training Iraqi Security Forces and the Peshmerga as part of the international coalition against ISIS.

Fontana said Italian forces have trained "thousands upon thousands" of Iraqi soldiers and Peshmerga personnel over the years, creating what he described as a strong and enduring partnership.

He referred to a recent visit to Rome by Peshmerga General Issa and said the meeting reflected the high level of mutual respect between both sides.

"Our relationship with the Peshmerga is built on trust and mutual respect, and that is something that gives me great satisfaction," he said.

Stability remains Kurdistan's greatest asset

The ambassador described the Kurdistan Region as one of the most stable parts of Iraq, crediting the KRG for maintaining security despite escalating tensions across the Middle East.

"The Kurdistan Region is very stable. Everywhere I have visited has been peaceful," he said, adding that Italian businesses operating in the region have consistently reported improving conditions year after year.

Speaking about the recent regional conflict, Fontana praised the KRG for preventing the Kurdistan Region from being drawn into the fighting.

"We are all concerned about instability in the region, but I am pleased that the Kurdistan Region managed to remain outside the conflict," he said.

Although Erbil and surrounding areas came under repeated drone and missile attacks during the conflict—including strikes near the airport that affected an Italian military installation—Fontana said the damage was limited to material losses.

"I commend the Kurdistan Regional Government for managing an extremely difficult situation and ensuring the region did not become part of the conflict or a platform for attacks against neighboring countries," he said.

Runaki project earns praise

Fontana also praised the KRG's Runaki initiative, which aims to provide uninterrupted 24-hour electricity throughout the Kurdistan Region.

"Everything I have heard from the people suggests this is a very important and impactful project," he said. "It demonstrates the KRG's commitment to improving services for its citizens, and what I particularly appreciate is its environmental dimension. It is a green project."

The ambassador added that the initiative could serve as a model for the rest of Iraq.

"The best experiences from both the Kurdistan Region and federal Iraq should be shared so that the whole country can move toward greater development and stability," he said.

Italy expands archaeological cooperation

Fontana emphasized Italy's long-standing commitment to preserving the Kurdistan Region's rich cultural heritage.

He revealed that 11 Italian archaeological missions are currently operating across the Kurdistan Region with support from Italian universities and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also announced plans to inaugurate the first joint Italian-Kurdish archaeological park near Duhok by the end of September, describing it as another milestone in cultural cooperation between the two sides.

Supporting dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad

On relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi federal government, Fontana reiterated Italy's support for dialogue as the preferred means of resolving outstanding disputes.

"Italy can contribute by supporting constructive dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad," he said. "Positive dialogue is in the interest of the Kurdish people and all Iraqis."

Asked whether Iraq could benefit from the Kurdistan Region's governance experience, Fontana answered affirmatively, saying the exchange of successful practices would benefit both sides and contribute to a more stable and prosperous federal Iraq.

A personal appreciation for Kurdistan

Away from politics, the ambassador spoke warmly about his frequent visits to Erbil, saying he enjoys exploring the city's historic landmarks and traditional markets.

He said he often visits the UNESCO-listed Erbil Citadel and the nearby Qaysari Bazaar, where he purchases local products to take home to his family.

Among his favorite souvenirs is a valuable Kurdish carpet he received as a birthday gift, while his favorite Kurdish dish is dolma, which he said bears similarities to Italian cuisine.

Despite Italy's absence from the FIFA World Cup, Fontana said he remains an enthusiastic football fan.