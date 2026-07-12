President Barzani Offers Condolences to Qatar's Emir Following Death of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Kurdish Leader Pays Tribute to Qatar's Former Emir, Praises His Lifetime of Service to the Qatari Nation

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Sunday extended his condolences to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani following the death of his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, praising the late former emir for dedicating his life to serving the State of Qatar and its people.

In a condolence message addressed to the Qatari emir, President Barzani expressed profound sorrow over the passing of the former ruler, describing the news as a source of deep sadness.

"With profound sorrow and deep grief, we received the news of the passing of your esteemed father, His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who dedicated his life to serving the State of Qatar and its people," Barzani said.

He conveyed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Emir Sheikh Tamim, the Al Thani family, the government, and the people of Qatar.

President Barzani prayed that God would grant the late Sheikh Hamad His vast mercy, admit him into paradise, and bestow patience and solace upon his family and loved ones.

The message concluded with the Quranic phrase: "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we shall return."

President Barzani's message, dated July 12, 2026, reflects the close ties between the Kurdistan Region and the State of Qatar, as well as the longstanding relations between Kurdish and Qatari leaders.

In a statement posted on social media on Sunday, the Emir's Office expressed its condolences over the former ruler's passing.

"With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Bureau of the Emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late -- may God have mercy on him -- His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," the statement said.