President Barzani Mourns Lindsey Graham, Honors Late Senator as ‘True Friend’ of Kurdish People

President Masoud Barzani paid tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, praising his steadfast support for the Kurdish people and the Kurdistan Region while highlighting a legacy that continues to shape U.S.-Kurdistan relations.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani on Sunday paid tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, describing the veteran American lawmaker as "a true friend to the Kurdish people" whose unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the people of Kurdistan would remain an enduring part of Kurdish collective memory.

In a statement posted on X following news of Graham's death, President Barzani said he received the news "with profound sorrow," recalling the senator's longstanding commitment to Kurdish aspirations and his consistent advocacy throughout decades of public service in the United States.

President Barzani said Graham's name, together with his steadfast support for the legitimate rights of the people of Kurdistan, would "forever be held in high esteem" by the Kurdish people.

He also extended his deepest condolences to the senator's family, friends, and colleagues, sharing in their grief and wishing comfort for his loved ones.

The statement reflects the close relationship Graham cultivated with Kurdish leaders over many years and underscores the exceptional standing he attained in the Kurdistan Region through his sustained engagement on issues affecting Kurdish security, political rights, and regional stability.

According to previous Kurdistan24 reporting, Graham was widely regarded across the Kurdistan Region as one of the strongest advocates for closer cooperation between Washington and Erbil.

Throughout his Senate career, he repeatedly argued that the partnership with Kurdish authorities served broader U.S. strategic interests while emphasizing the role of the Peshmerga in the international campaign against ISIS.

His support for Kurdish partners remained evident during the final year of his life.

In January 2026, Graham joined Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal in introducing the bipartisan Save the Kurds Act, legislation intended to protect Kurdish forces in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

Announcing the proposal on X, Graham argued that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose ranks include a large Kurdish component, had borne much of the burden in defeating ISIS and warned that attacks on Kurdish forces would undermine regional stability and U.S. credibility with its allies.

President Barzani's tribute places those years of engagement within a broader historical context, portraying Graham not simply as a political ally but as a public figure whose advocacy earned lasting respect among the Kurdish people.

By emphasizing both Graham's friendship and his defense of Kurdish rights, the statement highlights the personal and diplomatic relationships that developed alongside official ties between the United States and the Kurdistan Region.

The tribute follows the official announcement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, which said the South Carolina Republican died on the evening of Saturday, July 11, following what it described as a "brief and sudden illness."

According to the statement released on Graham's official X account, his family expressed appreciation for prayers and requested privacy during the difficult period. No additional details regarding the illness were disclosed.

President Donald Trump also paid tribute to one of his closest congressional allies, writing on Truth Social that Graham was "one of the greatest people and Senators" he had ever known.

Trump described the senator as "a true American Patriot," said he "was always working," and noted that additional information regarding funeral arrangements would be announced later.

According to previous Kurdistan24 reporting, condolences have also been offered by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Prime Minister Barzani remembered Graham as a steadfast friend whose support for the Kurdish people would never be forgotten, while President Nechirvan Barzani described him as "a valued friend of the people of Kurdistan" and praised his enduring advocacy for the region.

Together, those tributes reflect the broad respect Graham commanded among Kurdish leaders after decades of engagement with the Kurdistan Region.

President Masoud Barzani's statement, however, places particular emphasis on the senator's enduring place in Kurdish history, affirming that his advocacy for the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people will continue to be remembered as a defining part of his legacy and of the long-standing relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.