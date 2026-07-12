Prime Minister Barzani Offers Condolences Following Death of Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani

Kurdistan Region premier extends sympathies to Emir Sheikh Tamim, the Al Thani family, and the people of Qatar after the passing of the former ruler

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday expressed his condolences following the death of former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, extending his sympathies to Qatar's leadership, the ruling Al Thani family, and the Qatari people.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Prime Minister Barzani said he had received the news of Sheikh Hamad's passing "with profound sorrow and sadness."

The prime minister conveyed his condolences to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, describing him as "my brother," and also extended his sympathies to the royal family and the people of Qatar.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies, praying that Almighty God envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise, reward him abundantly for what he offered to his homeland and people, and grant his family and the brotherly people of Qatar patience and solace," Barzani said.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, died at the age of 74. Widely regarded as one of the architects of modern Qatar, he oversaw a period of rapid economic growth and expanded the country's regional and international influence before handing power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in 2013.

Barzani concluded his message with the Quranic phrase, "Indeed, we belong to God, and indeed to Him we shall return."

تلقّينا ببالغ الحزن والأسى نبأ رحيل سمو الأمير الوالد الشيخ حمد بن خليفة آل ثاني (رحمه الله).



وبهذه المناسبة الأليمة، نتقدّم إلى أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، وإلى الأسرة الأميرية الكريمة، وإلى الشعب القطري الشقيق، بأحرّ التعازي وأصدق مشاعر المواساة،… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) July 12, 2026

In a statement posted on social media on Sunday, the Emir's Office expressed its condolences over the former ruler's passing.

"With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Bureau of the Emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late -- may God have mercy on him -- His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," the statement said.