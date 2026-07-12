Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Dies at 74

Leader credited with shaping modern Qatar oversaw rapid economic growth and the launch of Al Jazeera before handing power to his son in 2013.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who led the Gulf nation from 1995 to 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the principal architects of modern Qatar's transformation, died at the age of 74, the Qatari government announced on Sunday. During his nearly two decades in office, he oversaw a period of rapid economic growth that elevated Qatar's regional and global influence.

In a statement posted on social media, the Emir's Office expressed its condolences over the former ruler's passing.

"With hearts steadfast in faith in God's decree and destiny, the Bureau of the Emir mourns the great loss to the nation of the late -- may God have mercy on him -- His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," the statement said.

During his nearly two decades in office, Sheikh Hamad oversaw a period of rapid economic growth that transformed Qatar into a major regional and international player, driven largely by the country's vast natural gas resources and expanding global influence.

One of the landmark developments during his tenure was the launch of the international broadcaster Al Jazeera in 1996 following an emiri decree, a move that significantly elevated Qatar's media presence on the global stage.

In June 2013, Sheikh Hamad stepped down in favor of his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in a rare voluntary transfer of power in the Arab world. Sheikh Tamim has served as Qatar's emir since then.

Qatar, home to a population of around three million people—most of them expatriate workers—is one of the Gulf's smallest states by population. The country gained independence from Britain in 1971 after serving as a British protectorate for 55 years.

The Al Thani family has ruled Qatar since the mid-19th century, overseeing the country's transformation into one of the world's leading exporters of liquefied natural gas and a prominent diplomatic actor in regional and international affairs.