Kurdistan Region Approves Three Strategic Water Projects to Tackle Shortages, Protect Groundwater

Newly approved projects in Kurdistan Region aim to secure drinking water supplies, reduce dependence on wells, and strengthen long-term water security across the Kurdistan Region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government has officially approved three new strategic water projects as part of a broader effort to address drinking water shortages, protect groundwater resources, and strengthen long-term water security across the Kurdistan Region.

Ari Ahmed, Director General of Water and Sewage in the Kurdistan Region, announced that the projects have received final approval and that implementation is expected to begin in the near future.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Ahmed said the approved projects include a new water project for Khabat district, a second major water project for Soran Independent Administration, and a water project for the Kalar administration.

Ahmed said the projects are designed to provide a comprehensive solution to drinking water shortages in the targeted areas by ensuring stable and sufficient supplies for residents.

He added that the projects will also play a crucial role in reducing reliance on artesian wells, helping protect the Kurdistan Region's groundwater reserves from overexploitation and depletion.

"Once completed as planned, these projects will help solve the problem of drinking water shortages and fully secure citizens' water needs in those areas," Ahmed told Kurdistan24.

Ahmed also highlighted ongoing service efforts in Sulaimani province, where authorities are currently concentrating on the city's strategic water project.

According to Ahmed, the initiative is intended to bring a lasting solution to Sulaimani's recurring water shortages and ensure a stable and reliable water supply for residents.

Part of broader infrastructure expansion

The announcement comes as the Kurdistan Region continues expanding major infrastructure projects under the Ninth Cabinet, with water security identified as a key strategic priority.

According to figures recently presented by Rebaz Hamlan, Assistant prime minister OF KRG, the government has implemented 12 emergency water projects and constructed nine strategic dams across the region as part of wider efforts to strengthen water, food, and environmental security.

Those broader investments have accompanied large-scale infrastructure initiatives in electricity, roads, municipal services, industry, tourism, education, and healthcare, reflecting the government's long-term focus on building more resilient public services and protecting strategic natural resources.

The newly approved projects in Khabat, Soran, and Kalar are expected to become important additions to that wider water infrastructure network as the Kurdistan Region works to secure sustainable water supplies for future generations.