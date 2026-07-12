Trump Says US Struck Iran 'very hard' After Strait of Hormuz Shipping Attack

"They were giving up everything, and then all of a sudden two hours after that they hit a ship with a drone. These people, there is something wrong with them," he said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States carried out heavy strikes against Iran overnight in response to Tehran's latest attack on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We hit them very hard last night," Trump told CNN in a telephone interview that primarily focused on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Trump said Washington and Tehran had been close to reaching an agreement on Saturday before the latest escalation.

"They were giving up everything, and then all of a sudden two hours after that they hit a ship with a drone. These people, there is something wrong with them," he said.

The remarks came after the United States launched one of its largest military operations against Iran during the current conflict. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces struck approximately 140 Iranian military targets in response to what Washington described as threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the operation involved precision-guided munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels, highlighting the scale and coordination of the campaign.

CENTCOM said the strikes targeted missile and drone launch sites, naval assets, ammunition storage facilities, communications networks, and coastal surveillance systems that the U.S. military says have been used to threaten civilian mariners and international commercial shipping transiting the strategic waterway.

The operation marked the third round of U.S. strikes against Iran within the past week, signaling an intensification of Washington's military campaign as tensions continue to escalate across the Gulf.