PM Barzani, Iraqi PM Strengthen Anti-Corruption Cooperation as KRG Hands Over 358 Kilograms of Seized Gold

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has instructed the KRG Ministry of Interior and the Kurdistan Region Security Council institutions to work closely with their federal counterparts in pursuing corruption cases and holding those responsible accountable.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has handed over 358 kilograms of confiscated gold to Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity as part of ongoing cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad to combat corruption, the KRG Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday.

In a statement, the office said the transfer was carried out within the framework of "strong and continuous cooperation" between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, and the relevant institutions of both governments.

According to the statement, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has instructed the KRG Ministry of Interior and the Kurdistan Region Security Council institutions to work closely with their federal counterparts in pursuing corruption cases and holding those responsible accountable.

The office said previous coordination between the KRG and the federal government has resulted in legal action against individuals accused of corruption, the arrest of suspects, and the recovery of significant amounts of cash, gold, real estate, and other public assets.

As part of the latest phase of this cooperation, KRG authorities transferred the 358 kilograms of seized gold to Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity, the statement added.

The KRG reaffirmed its commitment to continuing coordination with Baghdad to combat corruption, protect public funds, strengthen transparency, and uphold the rule of law.

The handover comes amid expanding cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government under a joint anti-corruption campaign led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

On June 28, Kurdistan Region security forces arrested three individuals wanted in connection with Iraq's widening anti-corruption campaign and transferred them to federal authorities at the request of the Iraqi government and the Federal Commission on Integrity.

The suspects—Ziyad al-Janabi, Hind al-Abbasi, and Mohammed al-Mayahi—were detained in Erbil and handed over to Iraqi federal security forces after legal procedures were completed. They are accused of involvement in the embezzlement of public funds and corruption. The operation was carried out under legal and constitutional procedures in support of Baghdad's anti-corruption drive.