Iraqi Prime Minister Begins First Official Visit to U.S. Since Taking Office

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Media Office, the visit comes at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump and is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across key economic and strategic sectors.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi began an official visit to the United States on Monday at the head of a high-level government delegation, marking his first foreign trip since the formation of his government.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Media Office, the visit comes at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump and is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across key economic and strategic sectors.

The visit will focus on enhancing economic and development partnerships, attracting U.S. investment, and increasing the participation of American companies in Iraq's infrastructure projects. Discussions are also expected to cover the development of Iraq's energy, oil, and gas sectors, boosting domestic petroleum and petrochemical production, and supporting productive industries to help diversify the country's economy.

During his meetings with President Trump, senior U.S. officials, and representatives of the American business community, Al-Zaidi is expected to present a package of strategic initiatives designed to reinforce the long-term partnership between Iraq and the United States in line with the interests of both countries, the statement said.

Al-Zaidi was designated Iraq's prime minister on April 27 and formed his government after parliament approved his cabinet on May 14.

The visit comes amid renewed cooperation between Baghdad and Washington on economic development, energy security, and regional stability.

The trip is expected to include talks on expanding U.S. private sector investment in Iraq, particularly in infrastructure and energy projects, as Baghdad seeks to reduce its reliance on oil revenues and diversify its economy.