Ireland FM to Kurdistan24: EU Support Is Essential for Syria's Reconstruction

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24's Barzan Hassan, Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee says Europe's support for reconstruction, civil society, and economic recovery is essential to securing Syria's long-term stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Helen McEntee, has said the European Union must place reconstruction, civil society, and the everyday needs of Syrians at the center of its engagement with Damascus, arguing that durable peace will depend as much on rebuilding communities as on political transition.

Speaking exclusively to Kurdistan24's correspondent Barzan Hassan, McEntee described Syria's recent political developments as an important opportunity while emphasizing that Europe must remain actively engaged in helping the country move from conflict toward long-term stability.

"I welcome the transition and the reform and transformation that has taken place in recent months," McEntee said, recalling discussions with European counterparts, including at the Munich Security Conference, where she said a common message had emerged regarding Europe's responsibilities toward Syria.

According to McEntee, European assistance should extend well beyond diplomatic recognition of the transition.

She argued that supporting reconstruction and strengthening civil society are essential to giving ordinary Syrians confidence that peace can produce tangible improvements in their daily lives.

Her remarks reflect a broader European view that rebuilding public confidence is inseparable from rebuilding physical infrastructure.

McEntee stressed that helping civilians regain access to opportunity and stability reduces the risk that communities affected by years of conflict could again become vulnerable to extremist or armed groups that have fueled instability in the past.

She said this objective should guide both collective European Union policy and the individual efforts of member states.

"We need to ask how we, as member states, can assist the new government," McEntee told Kurdistan24, pointing to reconstruction initiatives and enterprise as practical areas where European countries can contribute to Syria's recovery.

She argued that supporting civil society remains one of the most effective ways to preserve peace after conflict, saying that when people see realistic prospects for rebuilding their lives, they are more likely to invest in stability rather than renewed confrontation.

McEntee's comments carry added diplomatic significance as Ireland currently holds the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Having assumed the six-month presidency on July 1, Dublin now chairs Council meetings and helps build consensus among member states on key European policies, giving Ireland an influential role in shaping discussions on issues including Syria's future engagement with Europe.

Her message comes as Syria enters what many observers regard as a pivotal stage in its post-war recovery.

Renewed diplomatic engagement and the easing of some international restrictions have encouraged growing interest from regional and international investors seeking opportunities in reconstruction and long-term development.

Read More: Can Syria Turn Global Investment Momentum Into Lasting Economic Recovery?

Recent investment proposals have focused on sectors considered central to rebuilding the country's economy, including energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, logistics, ports, aviation, agriculture, tourism, and real estate.

Syrian authorities are seeking to reconnect the country with regional markets while attracting private-sector investment to restore damaged infrastructure and stimulate economic activity.

Yet McEntee's emphasis on supporting civilians closely aligns with a broader reality facing Syria's recovery.

While foreign investment has gained momentum, analysts continue to argue that long-term success will depend not only on capital inflows but also on institutional reform, transparency, legal certainty, and public confidence.

Investors continue to identify security concerns, governance challenges, and the need for stronger legal and regulatory institutions as important factors shaping long-term investment decisions.

Alongside economic reforms, Syria has also begun rebuilding its political institutions, with the newly established transitional parliament expected to draft a new constitution and oversee legislation intended to guide the country's transition.

Those parallel political and economic developments reinforce McEntee's argument that reconstruction cannot be measured solely by infrastructure projects or investment agreements.

Lasting recovery, she suggested, requires institutions capable of supporting citizens while creating conditions in which businesses, communities, and international partners have confidence in Syria's future.

As European governments continue evaluating their role in Syria's transition, Ireland's message places the focus firmly on people as well as politics.

For Dublin, reconstruction is not simply about rebuilding roads, utilities, or public buildings, it is about restoring the foundations of everyday life that can sustain peace long after the conflict has ended.