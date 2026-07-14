New Digital Registry Aims to Modernize Kurdistan's Agricultural Labor Force

New digital registration system aims to improve labor protections, strengthen social security coverage, and modernize agricultural governance across the Kurdistan Region.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government is preparing to establish a comprehensive database for agricultural workers, marking a significant step in its broader effort to modernize the farming sector through digital administration while strengthening labor protections and improving oversight of agricultural projects.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, the initiative is designed to create an organized registry of the agricultural labor force across the Kurdistan Region, providing authorities with a more structured framework for workforce management while supporting the implementation of labor regulations and social security measures.

Beyond serving as a record of employment, the planned database is intended to reinforce governance throughout the agricultural sector by improving transparency, facilitating regulatory compliance, and protecting the legal rights of both workers and employers.

Officials also view the system as an important tool for encouraging formal employment practices and supporting sustainable job creation in one of the Region's key economic sectors.

The initiative reflects a broader shift toward digital governance, with agricultural administration increasingly relying on standardized electronic systems to improve coordination among government institutions and strengthen public services.

To advance that objective, the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources convened a joint meeting with representatives from the Ministries of Labor and Social Affairs, Trade and Industry, as well as the Department of Coordination and Follow-up.

The discussions focused on developing the mechanisms required to implement Council of Ministers Resolution No. 172, which addresses the extension of social security protections for workers employed across various agricultural projects.

Within that framework, the proposed workforce database is expected to play a central role by ensuring that agricultural employees are properly registered and that applicable labor and social security procedures can be implemented more effectively.

Officials also examined ways to improve oversight of agricultural enterprises by integrating additional digital identification systems into the sector.

As part of the wider modernization strategy, agricultural companies are expected to receive Digital Identification Numbers (UEN), while agricultural projects will be assigned Universal Product Numbers (UPN).

Together with the labor database, these identification systems are intended to create a more coherent digital administrative structure that allows government agencies to manage information more efficiently and coordinate regulatory responsibilities across multiple institutions.

The digital framework is expected to strengthen monitoring of agricultural activities while reducing administrative complexity for both public authorities and businesses operating within the sector.

For policymakers, improved digital records are also expected to support stronger implementation of labor legislation by making it easier to verify employment status, monitor compliance, and ensure workers receive the protections available under existing laws.

Officials said the reforms are intended to provide a safer working environment while promoting greater accountability throughout agricultural projects.

The initiative also aligns with broader economic objectives aimed at expanding employment opportunities for the domestic workforce and supporting long-term development in rural areas.

By formalizing employment records and integrating labor registration with social security systems, the government seeks to create conditions that encourage sustainable investment in agriculture while improving confidence in the sector's regulatory environment.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources said the establishment of the new database represents an important component of the Kurdistan Region's wider digital transformation agenda.

Combined with new identification systems for companies and projects, the initiative is intended to modernize agricultural administration, strengthen institutional coordination, and build a more transparent and efficient framework capable of supporting future growth across the Region's agricultural economy.