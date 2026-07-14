Kurdistan Region Invests 42 Billion Dinars in Rural Roads Across Akre District

Road infrastructure projects completed across dozens of villages have improved transportation, strengthened local economies, and significantly reduced rural-to-urban migration in one of the Kurdistan Region's largest rural districts.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Major investments in rural road infrastructure by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have transformed economic activity and daily life across villages in Akre district, where roads serving dozens of communities have been paved over the past seven years.

The projects, carried out at a total cost of 42 billion Iraqi dinars, included the paving of roads connecting 77 villages, improving access to markets while supporting construction, agriculture, and local commerce throughout the district.

Reliable road infrastructure has become a key driver of development in Akre's rural communities, making it easier for farmers to transport crops and livestock products to local markets.

Shaaban Mohammed, a public employee from one of the villages benefiting from the project, said the improvements have transformed daily life.

"Since our village road was paved, the area has witnessed extensive construction and development," he told Kurdistan24. "We can now transport most of our agricultural produce quickly and easily to Akre's wholesale market. In the past, we did not enjoy this level of stability, and many families were forced to leave the village and settle in the cities."

Farmer Mohammed Yassin also described the project as a turning point for the local agricultural sector.

"After the village road was paved, life and development returned in ways we had never expected," he said. "Today we can market our agricultural products smoothly and without the transportation obstacles we previously faced."

Beyond its economic impact, the expanded road network has helped improve living conditions and encouraged residents to remain in their hometowns.

Ahmed Salih, a local teacher, said access to basic infrastructure plays a decisive role in preserving rural communities.

"When essential services are available in rural areas—especially a reliable road network—people become more committed to staying on their land instead of moving to urban centers," he said. "These roads have also made it easier for relatives and friends to visit and participate in social occasions. Good roads are the true foundation of stable and thriving villages."

Akre district is home to approximately 242 villages. Government authorities have now paved or rehabilitated roads serving nearly 80% of those communities, improving connectivity and public services across the district.

According to official data, the Kurdistan Regional Government's rural infrastructure projects have contributed to a 75% reduction in migration from villages to urban areas over the past seven years, underscoring the role of sustained infrastructure investment in promoting long-term rural development and population stability.