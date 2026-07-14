Trump Sees Strong U.S.-Iraq Energy Future, Urges Cooperation as Iraqi PM Reaffirms Kurdistan Region's Role

"The American companies are doing it, mostly American companies now. They don't want to do business with others. They want to do business with America, and that's good," he said.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday voiced confidence in Iraq's economic future and pledged expanded energy cooperation between Washington and Baghdad after being asked about ties between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Region.

The remarks came in response to a question from Kurdistan24's Washington bureau chief, Rahim Rashidi, who noted that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani signed approximately $110 billion in energy agreements with U.S. companies during a visit to Washington last year. Rashidi asked what message Trump had for the leaders in Baghdad and Erbil on working together to further expand investment.

"I love this question. It's my favorite question so far, by far," Trump replied.

Although Trump did not directly comment on the Kurdistan Region's energy agreements, he emphasized Iraq's economic potential and the prospects for stronger U.S.-Iraq cooperation.

"Baghdad, I think, and this country, we're going to make some tremendous music together," Trump said. "Iraq has tremendous potential because of their oil, and because of other things, but because of their oil."

The U.S. president said the two countries would pursue more energy partnerships that would create jobs and expand oil production.

"We're going to be doing a lot of deals. We're going to create a lot of jobs for both countries, and we're going to be taking out a lot of oil," he said.

Trump added that American companies are increasingly interested in investing in Iraq.

"The American companies are doing it, mostly American companies now. They don't want to do business with others. They want to do business with America, and that's good," he said.

He also reiterated his support for Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, saying he had backed him because he believed he would be "a great prime minister."

In response to Kurdistan24's question, al-Zaidi stressed the importance of the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil.

"The Kurdistan Region is a very important part of Iraq," he said.

Al-Zaidi reaffirmed that all parts of Iraq are treated equally under the federal government, saying there is no distinction between the Kurdistan Region and the rest of the country.

The exchange took place during al-Zaidi's first official visit to Washington as prime minister. Energy cooperation, investment, and broader economic ties have topped the agenda in his meetings with President Trump and other senior U.S. officials.

Trump's remarks underscored Washington's interest in expanding energy investment in Iraq, while al-Zaidi's comments highlighted his government's commitment to maintaining strong relations with the Kurdistan Region as both sides seek to deepen economic cooperation with the United States.