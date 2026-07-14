Abundant Water Revives Rice Farming in Kurdistan as Farmers Expect Strong Harvest

Higher water levels in the Sirwan River and the large number of water projects have encouraged farmers across Garmian to expand rice cultivation, raising expectations for one of the region's strongest harvests in years

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Improved water availability has breathed new life into rice cultivation across the Garmian Independent Administration, where higher water levels in the Sirwan River and the large number of water projects have enabled farmers to expand production after years of drought and water shortages.

Local estimates indicate that more than 7,000 dunams will be planted with various rice varieties across Garmian during the current growing season. Farmers attribute the recovery to abundant rainfall and improved water supplies, which have encouraged many to return to cultivating one of the Kurdistan Region's traditional agricultural crops.

Mohammed, a farmer in the region, said he planted several rice varieties this season across his 18-dunam farm and expects a productive harvest.

"Water is available in abundance this year," he told Kurdistan24. "Compared with last year, rice cultivation has increased by three to four times thanks to the improved water supply."

Recalling previous seasons, Mohammed said prolonged water shortages had made rice farming increasingly difficult.

"Over the past few years, we faced very difficult conditions because of severe water scarcity and a lack of support," he said. "This year, however, the situation has improved significantly, encouraging many residents to return to farming."

Garmian is considered one of the Kurdistan Region's principal rice-producing areas, benefiting from fertile soil and environmental conditions well suited to cultivating premium rice varieties.

Among the region's best-known varieties are Nakaza, Brazilian, and Anbari, which are widely recognized in local markets for their quality.

Farmer Ali Hussein said demand for Garmian rice continues to grow across the Kurdistan Region.

"We cultivate rice every year, and thanks to the fertile soil and abundant water, demand for our products continues to increase from cities across the Kurdistan Region," he said.

"Garmian rice is considered among the finest varieties. We produce several types known for their distinctive flavor and high quality, which meet consumers' expectations."

Farmers across the region agree that maintaining reliable water supplies will be essential for preserving and expanding rice cultivation in Garmian.

They expressed hope that continued support and additional agricultural assistance will allow larger areas to be devoted to rice production in future seasons, helping strengthen one of the Kurdistan Region's most valued agricultural sectors.