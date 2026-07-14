Iraqi PM Announces Strategic Economic Partnership with U.S., Confirms Troop Withdrawal Timeline

Speaking during a joint press conference, al-Zaidi described the visit as "not an ordinary visit," saying it was intended to announce a strategic economic partnership between the two countries.

57 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said his first official visit to the United States marks the beginning of a new chapter in Baghdad-Washington relations, centered on economic cooperation rather than security, following talks with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

Speaking during a joint press conference, al-Zaidi described the visit as "not an ordinary visit," saying it was intended to announce a strategic economic partnership between the two countries.

"This is my first visit to the United States, and it is not an ordinary visit," al-Zaidi said. "It is a visit to announce a strategic economic partnership. President Trump and I have agreed that U.S. forces will withdraw from Iraq on September 30."

The Iraqi prime minister said Baghdad is seeking to deepen economic cooperation with Washington and has opened its market to American companies.

"I bring the greetings of the world's oldest civilization to the world's largest economic power," he said. "We want to transform our relationship from one based primarily on security into a strong economic partnership."

Addressing Iraq's internal security, al-Zaidi reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring that all weapons remain under state authority.

"State control over arms is the only option, and there is no alternative," he said, adding that Iraqi authorities have already collected large quantities of weapons from armed groups.

He stated that after the planned withdrawal of U.S. forces on Sept. 30, there would be no justification for the continued existence of armed factions outside state control, stressing that all groups must respect Iraq's sovereignty.

Al-Zaidi also announced plans to convene a national conference later this year or early next year, under the theme "National Sovereignty," stating that Iraqis alone should determine the country's future.

The prime minister said Iraq continues to face enormous reconstruction challenges following the war against ISIS, estimating damage to the country's economic infrastructure at approximately $400 billion.

He said the government has developed plans to rebuild damaged cities, facilitate the return of internally displaced people, and establish a long-term economic development program.

Responding to a question from Rahim Rashidi, Kurdistan24's Washington bureau chief, about relations between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region, al-Zaidi reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's place within the Iraqi state.

"Kurdistan is an important part of Iraq," he said. "Every part of this country is like a part of my own body. I make no distinction between the different regions."

Al-Zaidi concluded by describing the United States as Iraq's most important strategic partner and expressed confidence that the agreements reached during his visit would deliver lasting political and economic benefits for the country.