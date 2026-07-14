Donald Trump Welcomes Iraq's New PM Ali al-Zaidi to White House

Al-Zaidi, a businessman with no prior political experience, emerged as a consensus candidate after months of political deadlock following Iraq's parliamentary elections.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to the White House on Tuesday for their first official meeting, underscoring Washington's strong support for Iraq's new leadership while signaling that efforts to curb Iran-backed militias will be a central focus of bilateral talks.

Al-Zaidi, a businessman with no prior political experience, emerged as a consensus candidate after months of political deadlock following Iraq's parliamentary elections. He was formally designated prime minister in April, with Trump hailing his appointment as the "beginning of a tremendous new chapter" in U.S.-Iraq relations centered on "Prosperity, Stability, and Success."

Trump played an unusually direct role in Iraq's leadership transition. During the government formation process, he publicly opposed the candidacy of former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, whom Washington considers too closely aligned with Iran.

The U.S. president warned that the United States could cut aid to Iraq if al-Maliki returned to power, arguing that continued American support was essential for Iraq's stability and future prosperity.

The meeting comes as Iraq faces increasing pressure to rein in Iran-backed armed groups operating across the country. Several of the militias launched attacks on U.S. military bases and diplomatic facilities following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran earlier this year.

Baghdad has officially instructed non-state armed groups to disarm by the end of September. However, several of the most influential Iran-backed militias have rejected the demand, insisting they will retain their weapons.

Ahead of Tuesday's Oval Office meeting, a senior Trump administration official said Washington would base future policy toward Iraq on the government's progress in dismantling or disarming Iran-backed militias, signaling that security cooperation remains a key benchmark in bilateral relations.

The White House meeting marks Al-Zaidi's first official visit to the United States since taking office and is expected to focus on strengthening strategic ties, expanding economic cooperation, attracting investment, and addressing regional security challenges.