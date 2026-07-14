US Sanctions Iran's 'Shamkhani Shipping Empire' with Sweeping Crackdown on Oil Network

Treasury designates more than 50 individuals, companies, and vessels as Washington intensifies economic pressure over Tehran's attacks in the Strait of Hormuz

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States on Tuesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting what it described as one of Iran's largest illicit shipping and sanctions-evasion networks, designating more than 50 individuals, entities, and vessels linked to Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, a key figure accused of facilitating Iranian oil exports and generating revenue for Tehran.

The coordinated action by the U.S. Departments of State and Treasury forms part of Washington's broader campaign to increase economic pressure on Iran following what U.S. officials described as the regime's renewed unlawful attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctions target a vast international network of financiers, shipping companies, logistics firms, and vessels that allegedly help Iran circumvent U.S. sanctions while enabling continued exports of Iranian oil and other commodities.

"The Iranian regime survives on deception, and the Shamkhani network is one of its most profitable engines," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

"Treasury is shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping."

The Treasury said Tuesday's measures build on previous sanctions imposed in July 2025 and April 2026, bringing the total number of individuals, entities, and vessels sanctioned under the Shamkhani network to more than 200.

Global sanctions-evasion network

U.S. officials said the Shamkhani organization employs a sophisticated international network of Iranian and foreign nationals, offshore shell companies, exchange houses, and logistics firms to conceal Iranian oil shipments, evade sanctions, and recover proceeds from prohibited trade.

Among those sanctioned are key financial facilitators Hossein Ghorbani Zahed and Mohammad Reza Rahbar Madani, who allegedly provided foreign exchange services and managed shell companies used to facilitate international transactions.

Treasury also designated Ali Rakhbarmadani, described as one of Shamkhani's closest associates and the network's effective shipping chief, accusing him of overseeing maritime operations and helping circumvent international restrictions, including measures targeting Russian oil exports following Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.

The sanctions further target executives, shipping managers, vessel inspectors, freight companies, and logistics providers operating across the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, the Marshall Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, and other jurisdictions.

Container shipping companies and vessels blacklisted

A significant portion of the sanctions focuses on container shipping operations that U.S. authorities say transported both legitimate and illicit cargo while benefiting Iran's sanctions-evasion network.

Among the designated companies are Singapore-based Sea Lead Shipping PTE. Ltd. and several of its subsidiaries, along with Dubai-based Volta Shipping Services LLC and We Freight Shipping LLC.

The Treasury said these companies enabled the movement of goods to and from Iran, including shipments benefiting Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

The sanctions also identify numerous commercial vessels as blocked property, including container ships operating under the flags of Panama, Antigua and Barbuda, Palau, Barbados, and Iran, as well as tankers that allegedly transported Russian petroleum products on behalf of the network.

Officials said the network's maritime operations extend into the Caspian Sea, where cargo vessels move goods between Iran and Russia.

Pressure campaign against Tehran

In a parallel statement, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the sanctions are intended to dismantle one of the principal financial engines supporting Iran's oil exports.

"The United States is acting to disrupt and degrade the illicit shipping and sanctions evasion network of U.S.-designated Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, which serves as a major enabler behind Iran's oil exports," Pigott said.

He added that the United States would "use all the tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable for its actions."

The sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 13902, which authorizes the Treasury Department, in consultation with the State Department, to impose sanctions on key sectors of Iran's economy.

Under the measures, all property and interests belonging to the designated persons within U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, while U.S. individuals and companies are generally prohibited from conducting transactions with those listed.

Foreign financial institutions and businesses could also face sanctions if they knowingly facilitate transactions involving designated entities.

The latest measures represent one of the most extensive U.S. sanctions actions against Iran's shipping infrastructure in recent years, underscoring Washington's continued effort to constrain Tehran's oil revenues and disrupt its global sanctions-evasion networks amid heightened tensions in the Gulf.