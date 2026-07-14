Prime Minister Barzani Marks 10th Anniversary of Türkiye Coup Attempt, Honors Victims

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemns political violence and expresses support for peace and prosperity in neighboring Türkiye

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday commemorated the 10th anniversary of the failed coup attempt in Türkiye, paying tribute to those who lost their lives defending the country's democratically elected institutions and reaffirming support for stability in the neighboring nation.

In a statement released on the anniversary, Barzani honored those killed during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, describing them as martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of Türkiye's constitutional order.

"On the 10th anniversary of the coup attempt in Türkiye, we pay tribute to those who were martyred in defense of the Turkish state's elected institutions," Barzani said.

He also strongly condemned political violence, emphasizing that such acts should be rejected under all circumstances.

"Political violence must be condemned in all its forms," the statement said.

Barzani concluded by expressing his hope for continued stability and prosperity in Türkiye, underscoring the importance of peaceful relations with the Kurdistan Region's northern neighbor.

"We wish for the continued peace and prosperity of our neighbor Türkiye," he said.

On the 10th anniversary of the coup attempt in Türkiye, we pay tribute to those who were martyred in defense of the Turkish state’s elected institutions. Political violence must be condemned in all its forms. We wish for the continued peace and prosperity of our neighbor Türkiye… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) July 15, 2026

The failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, left hundreds of people dead and thousands injured after elements within the Turkish military attempted to overthrow the government. The anniversary is commemorated annually across Türkiye as Democracy and National Unity Day.