Hegseth Urges Iraq to Disarm Armed Groups, Praises Peshmerga Role Against ISIS

Speaking after talks with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Washington, the US defense secretary said Iraq must strengthen state control over weapons and praised Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga for their role in combating ISIS.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi continued his official visit to Washington on Wednesday with high-level meetings at the Pentagon and the US Treasury Department, as Baghdad and Washington discussed strengthening security cooperation, advancing anti-corruption efforts, and expanding their partnership into the economic and financial sectors.

Al-Zaidi first met with US War Secretary Pete Hegseth, where the War Secretary called on the Iraqi government to assert state sovereignty by disarming Iran-aligned armed groups, while emphasizing the continuing role of Iraqi security forces and the Peshmerga in efforts against ISIS as the US-led coalition prepares to conclude its mission in Iraq.

According to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister's office, the discussions focused on continuing intelligence sharing to support joint counterterrorism operations and enhancing coordination to dismantle terrorist safe havens and support networks.

The statement said the talks explored ways to continue "intelligence sharing to support joint counterterrorism efforts and enhancing coordination to dismantle safe havens and support networks for terrorist activity."

During the meeting, al-Zaidi directed the formation of a committee to coordinate with the American side in determining the future nature of the security and military relationship between the two countries.

The move comes as Iraq and the United States continue preparations for the withdrawal of US forces, which is scheduled to conclude by September 30.

Following the meeting, Hegseth wrote on X:

"I hosted Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi at the Pentagon today. To deepen our partnership, Iraq must assert its sovereignty and disarm the Iran-aligned militias responsible for 600+ attacks on U.S. personnel this spring. The U.S. is also looking to the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Peshmerga and other Iraqi Kurdistan Region security forces, to lead in D-ISIS efforts as the OIR military mission winds down. A secure Iraq opens the door to strong commercial and defense cooperation."

Earlier Wednesday, al-Zaidi also met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, describing Iraq as being at a "pivotal stage" while highlighting Baghdad's efforts to combat corruption and strengthen the state's monopoly on the use of force.

According to a statement from the prime minister's office, Bessent praised those efforts and reaffirmed Washington's commitment to transforming its relationship with Iraq.

The statement said the United States seeks to shift bilateral ties "from a military presence to investment, economic development, and the advancement of the business sector."

The meetings underscored Iraq and the United States' ongoing efforts to broaden their partnership, combining continued security coordination with a growing emphasis on investment, economic development, and institutional cooperation.