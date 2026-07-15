Erbil Airport Confirms Airspace Remains Open After Explosions Heard Over City

In an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24, Ahmed Hoshyar, General Director of Erbil International Airport, said: "Erbil's airspace is now fully open, and all flights are operating normally."

9 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Erbil International Airport has confirmed that the city's airspace remains fully open and flight operations are continuing as normal, reassuring travelers after several powerful explosions were heard over the Kurdistan Region's capital on Wednesday evening.

In an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24, Ahmed Hoshyar, General Director of Erbil International Airport, said: "Erbil's airspace is now fully open, and all flights are operating normally."

His remarks came about an hour after several loud explosions echoed across Erbil, prompting concern among residents and raising questions about possible disruptions to air traffic.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Hoshyar sought to reassure passengers and the public, stressing that both departures and arrivals are proceeding according to schedule and that the capital's airspace remains secure and fully operational.

Earlier on Wednesday, several explosions were heard across Erbil as air defense systems were activated near the city.

The incident comes amid persistent regional tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation across the Middle East.