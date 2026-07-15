CTD: International Coalition Downs Eight Explosive Drones Over Erbil

All eight drones were destroyed before reaching their intended targets, and no injuries or damage were reported. The CTD added that the security situation in Erbil remains calm despite the incident.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) of the Kurdistan Region Security Council announced in a statement issued on Wednesday that International Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil, with no casualties reported.

The CTD said Coalition air defense systems successfully shot down the drones between 8:53 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. as they flew over the Kurdistan Region's capital.

According to the statement, all eight drones were destroyed before reaching their intended targets, and no injuries or damage were reported. The CTD added that the security situation in Erbil remains calm despite the incident.

The interceptions came after several powerful explosions were heard across the city, prompting heightened security measures and raising concerns among residents.

Separately, Ahmed Hoshyar, Director General of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that flight operations have continued without disruption. He confirmed that both arriving and departing flights are operating on schedule, stressing that Erbil's airspace remains secure and fully open.

The incident marks the latest in a series of attempted drone attacks targeting Erbil during a period of heightened regional tensions, with Coalition air defense systems continuing to play a key role in protecting strategic sites and civilian infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region.