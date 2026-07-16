CENTCOM Strikes Iran for Sixth Straight Night, Targeting air Defenses, Coastal Sites, and Maritime Capabilities

More than 50,000 US service members remain deployed across the Middle East as Washington pursues an intensifying military campaign against Iranian military infrastructure in response to continued Hormuz ship attacks

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - US Central Command completed its sixth consecutive night of strikes against Iran on Thursday, announcing at 9:40 p.m. Eastern Time that American forces had hit dozens of Iranian military targets in a sustained precision campaign that has now stretched nearly a week without interruption.

CENTCOM confirmed in a statement Thursday night that US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions against a range of Iranian military installations, striking coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities. The command said the operation was carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief and was aimed at further degrading Iranian military capabilities while holding Tehran accountable for its attacks on commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

"More than 50,000 US service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready," CENTCOM stated.

Six Nights of Sustained Military Pressure

The sixth consecutive night of strikes represents the most sustained American military campaign against Iran since the conflict began on Feb. 28, 2026, and marks a significant escalation in the tempo and geographic scope of US military action following the collapse of the ceasefire framework established under the June 17 memorandum of understanding.

The campaign began on July 7, 2026, when CENTCOM struck approximately 80 Iranian military targets, including more than 60 IRGC boats, in retaliation for Iran's attacks on three commercial vessels on July 6. A second night of strikes followed on July 8, after President Trump declared the ceasefire "over." CENTCOM conducted additional rounds of strikes on July 9, targeting what the command described as Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites. The campaign has continued nightly since, with each round targeting progressively deeper layers of Iran's coastal military infrastructure.

Targeting the Architecture of Iran's Maritime War

The categories of targets struck Thursday night reflect a deliberate and systematic effort to dismantle the military architecture Iran has used to wage its campaign against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Coastal surveillance sites provide Iran with the real-time maritime picture it needs to identify, track, and direct attacks against vessels transiting the waterway. Air defense systems protect those operational assets from American airpower. Military logistics infrastructure sustains the flow of weapons, fuel, and personnel to Iran's forward maritime positions. Maritime capabilities encompass the IRGC Navy's fast boats, drone launch platforms, and missile systems that have been the primary instruments of Tehran's Hormuz interdiction campaign.

The destruction of these systems across six consecutive nights suggests that CENTCOM is pursuing not a series of discrete retaliatory strikes but a rolling degradation campaign designed to systematically eliminate Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping, regardless of whether a diplomatic resolution emerges.

50,000 Troops, a Region on Edge

The confirmation that more than 50,000 US service members are deployed across the Middle East underlines the scale of the American military presence now activated in the region. The figure encompasses forces aboard naval vessels in the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, and the Red Sea, air assets deployed at bases across the Gulf Cooperation Council states, ground forces in Iraq, Jordan, and Syria, and specialized units supporting the broader campaign against Iranian maritime and missile capabilities.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has responded to the nightly American strikes with its own escalatory actions throughout the week, including the firing of 10 ballistic missiles at the US air base at Al-Azraq in Jordan on July 9, with Jordan's military intercepting eight of the missiles, and the continued firing of missiles at commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, most recently striking a cargo ship on Saturday, July 11, 2026, in direct defiance of a US ultimatum to halt attacks.

A Diplomatic Track Still Technically Alive

Despite the nightly military exchanges, back-channel diplomatic activity has not entirely ceased. Qatari mediators had expressed hope that talks could resume after the funeral procession for Iran's Supreme Leader concluded on July 10, 2026. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Muscat on Saturday, July 11, to meet Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi in discussions focused on maritime security and the Strait of Hormuz. A US official told Axios on Friday, July 10, that Washington and Tehran had made meaningful progress toward a nuclear deal during three weeks of direct and indirect negotiations, saying "we are talking to people with authority there who say they want a deal," even as the same officials acknowledged that Iran's repeated ceasefire violations had raised serious doubts about whether any agreement would hold.

Whether six nights of American strikes have sufficiently degraded Iran's military capabilities to alter Tehran's calculus, or hardened Iranian resolve in ways that make a diplomatic resolution more difficult, is the central question now facing both governments as the conflict enters what may be its most dangerous and consequential phase.