CENTCOM: Two U.S. Service Members Killed Defending Against Iranian Missile, Drone Attack in Jordan

One American remains missing as four injured troops are discharged from Jordanian hospitals

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Two U.S. service members were killed while defending against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday, adding that another American service member remains missing in action.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said the attack occurred on July 17 as U.S. and partner forces responded to an Iranian assault involving ballistic missiles and drones.

"On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks," the statement said.

CENTCOM also confirmed that one U.S. service member is currently listed as missing in action.

The command said four American service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan following the attack. All four have since been discharged after receiving treatment.

Other U.S. personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have also returned to duty, according to the statement.

Out of respect for the families of the fallen troops, CENTCOM said it will not release additional information, including the identities of those killed, until at least 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, where Iranian missile and drone attacks and ongoing military operations have fueled concerns of a broader regional conflict involving U.S. forces and their allies.