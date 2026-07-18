Mojtaba Khamenei Accuses U.S. of Breaking Agreements, Urges Iranians to Preserve National Unity

Iranian leader says Washington's actions prove its commitments cannot be trusted and calls on citizens to support the country's leadership

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, on Saturday accused the United States of violating signed agreements and urged Iranians to remain united behind the country's leadership, saying national cohesion is essential to safeguarding Iran's independence and confronting external pressure.

In a message addressing what he described as key national issues, Khamenei said Washington's alleged breach of agreements signed between the two countries once again demonstrated that the U.S. president's signature could not be relied upon.

"The violation of trust and commitments by the United States shows that coercion, hegemony, and warmongering are inseparable parts of America's conduct and behavior," Khamenei said.

He added that the Iranian people and the so-called "Axis of Resistance" would teach the United States "an unforgettable lesson," praising what he described as the courage of Iran's fighters and the determination of its people during recent events.

Khamenei also stressed the importance of preserving national unity, describing solidarity at all levels as a "sacred and indispensable duty" to achieve the goals of the Islamic Revolution and protect Iran's independence in the face of U.S. pressure.

He said confidence in "dedicated officials" across Iran's three branches of government would help safeguard the country's national interests.

Addressing domestic criticism, Khamenei acknowledged that some citizens may have legitimate concerns about the performance of certain officials. However, he warned that criticism should not lead to injustice against innocent people or undermine social cohesion.

"There must be no sign of weakness from the Iranian people that reaches the enemy," he said.

Khamenei also praised the funeral ceremonies held for senior Iranian officials, describing them as a "historic moment." He said tens of millions of people participated in processions in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, and other cities, claiming the turnout surprised the world while angering and alarming Iran's adversaries.

Concluding his message, Khamenei thanked Iran's senior religious authorities, scholars, intellectuals, members of the armed forces, and representatives of the "Axis of Resistance" for what he described as their contributions during a critical period. He expressed hope that the country's unity would lead to further successes for Iran.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions following recent military confrontations involving Iran and continued political and security developments across the Middle East.