Security Threats Force Temporary Shutdown of Khor Mor Gas Facilities

The shutdown has reduced electricity generation in the Kurdistan Region by 2,500 megawatts as authorities work to restore gas supplies to power plants.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Dana Gas announced on Thursday that it has temporarily suspended operations at all major production facilities in the Khor Mor gas field due to what it described as credible security threats and the deteriorating regional security situation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to protect personnel and infrastructure.

"Due to the presence of credible security threats and the worsening regional security situation, all main production facilities at Khor Mor have been temporarily shut down," the statement said.

Dana Gas added that it is continuously monitoring developments in coordination with the Sulaimani authorities, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and the Iraqi federal government.

The company did not indicate when operations are expected to resume, saying only that it continues to assess the security situation in close coordination with the relevant authorities.

The shutdown has already had a significant impact on the Kurdistan Region's electricity sector. In a separate statement, the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Electricity announced that gas supplies from the Khor Mor field to power generation stations had been reduced because of the security incident.

According to the ministry, the disruption has cut electricity production by 2,500 megawatts.

The ministry described the situation as temporary and said all relevant authorities are working to restore gas deliveries to power plants as quickly as possible.

"We inform electricity consumers that this situation is temporary, and all relevant parties are working to resume gas supplies to electricity generation stations," the ministry said.