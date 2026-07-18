US Launches Fresh Strikes Against Iran at 6 p.m. Friday, Retaliating for Jordan Deaths and Hormuz attacks

CENTCOM begins its seventh consecutive night of operations against Iranian targets, with the dual mandate of degrading maritime attack capabilities and punishing IRGC forces responsible for kil

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - US forces launched a new wave of airstrikes against Iran at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, at the direction of President Donald Trump, CENTCOM confirmed, targeting both Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces responsible for attacks on American service members in Jordan that killed two US troops, left one missing, and wounded dozens more.

Friday's strikes mark the seventh consecutive night of American military operations against Iran, extending a sustained degradation campaign that began on July 7, 2026, following Iran's attacks on three commercial vessels in the strait. The dual mandate announced by CENTCOM, simultaneously punishing Iranian maritime attack capabilities and retaliating for the killing of American troops, represents the broadest stated justification Washington has attached to any single round of strikes since the conflict began on Feb. 28, 2026.

Two Justifications, One Strike Package

The CENTCOM statement made explicit what had been implicit in Washington's escalating posture throughout the week: the strikes are no longer solely a response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping. The death of two US service members in Jordan on Thursday night, in the fourth Iranian strike on American troops in Jordan over five days, has added a direct military personnel dimension to a campaign that began as an enforcement mechanism for the now-collapsed memorandum of understanding.

The New York Times reported Friday, citing US officials, that Iranian forces have attacked American troops in Jordan four times in the past five days, with the pace and effectiveness of the strikes suggesting Iran is becoming increasingly effective at penetrating US and allied air defenses, a development that has alarmed senior Pentagon officials. US officials said Jordan has emerged as one of Washington's most critical military operating hubs in the region, having absorbed significant force transfers from Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE as some regional partners placed greater restrictions on US military operations from their territory.

A Campaign That Has Escalated Every Night

Friday's seventh consecutive night of strikes continues a pattern of daily escalation that has progressively expanded the scope of American military action against Iran since the ceasefire framework established by the June 17 memorandum of understanding collapsed. CENTCOM struck approximately 80 Iranian military targets on July 7, including more than 60 IRGC boats. Subsequent nights of strikes have targeted coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities across Iran's southern coast, including positions near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Sirik, Asaluyeh, and Bushehr Province.

The seventh night of strikes, beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday rather than late at night as in previous rounds, signals an acceleration in the operational tempo of the campaign. The earlier start time may reflect the urgency Washington attaches to the deaths of American service members, the need to demonstrate a swift and visible response to the Jordan attacks, or both.

The Strategic Context

Friday's strikes unfold against a backdrop of compounding crises. Iran fired a missile at a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, July 11, in direct defiance of a US ultimatum. The US Treasury revoked the general license allowing Iranian oil sales on July 8, tightening economic pressure simultaneously with the military campaign. Drones were intercepted over Erbil on Friday morning, July 18, near the US Consulate General, continuing a pattern of hundreds of attacks on the Kurdistan Region's capital throughout the conflict despite the KRG's consistent neutrality.

President Trump had previously warned that Iranian attacks on American forces would be met with an overwhelming response. Friday's strikes, launched within hours of the confirmed deaths in Jordan being reported by the New York Times, suggest that warning is now being acted upon with a speed and directness that reflects the political and military weight of American fatalities in ways that no previous round of the conflict's escalation has matched.

With more than 50,000 US service members deployed across the Middle East, CENTCOM operating on its seventh consecutive night of strikes, two Americans dead, one missing, and Iran's missile capabilities showing no signs of depletion, the conflict that was meant to end in two to three weeks in April is entering what may be its most dangerous phase yet.