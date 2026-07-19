Syria, Palestinian Authority Join Regional Condemnation of Iranian Attacks on Kurdistan Region

Syria and the Palestinian Authority have joined a widening regional response condemning Iran's attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Diplomatic opposition to Iran's recent attacks on the Kurdistan Region and several Arab states continued to broaden on Saturday, as Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and the Palestinian Authority each issued statements condemning the strikes, expressing solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and warning that continued military escalation risks further destabilizing an already volatile Middle East.

Although issued separately, both statements reflected a common message: attacks that violate the sovereignty of neighboring states undermine regional security, contravene international law, and increase the urgency of preventing a wider conflict.

In its statement issued from Damascus, Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned what it described as renewed Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, and the Kurdistan Region.

The ministry said the strikes constituted "a blatant violation" of the sovereignty of those states, posed a direct threat to their security and stability, and breached international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Syria also reaffirmed its "full solidarity" with the affected countries, reiterating its rejection of actions that undermine regional security.

The ministry called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and urged adherence to international law in order to preserve regional peace and stability.

A similar position was articulated by the Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, which focused specifically on the attack targeting the Kurdistan Region.

In its statement, the Palestinian Authority described the strike as a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty and of international law, warning that such actions threaten the security and stability of the wider region.

The Palestinian Authority's statement also reaffirmed full solidarity with both the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, expressing support for efforts aimed at safeguarding Iraq's sovereignty, maintaining its security and stability, and preventing the region from descending into further escalation.

Together, the statements from Damascus and the Palestinian Authority add to a growing regional diplomatic response centered on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and restraint, while emphasizing that regional disputes should be addressed through adherence to international norms rather than military confrontation.

Their positions also align with broader calls from Arab institutions and regional governments that have voiced concern over the expanding scope of the attacks.

Earlier, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy warned that attacks against the Kurdistan Region and several Arab countries represented a dangerous escalation that threatened regional peace and violated international law.

In a statement issued by the Arab League's General Secretariat, he urged Iran to halt its attacks, avoid further destabilizing the region, and return to dialogue while reaffirming the organization's solidarity with affected Arab states.

The United Arab Emirates likewise condemned the attacks, describing them as violations of the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and expressing support for measures aimed at preserving security, stability, and territorial integrity.

Within the Kurdistan Region, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Council of Ministers also denounced what it described as unjustified attacks, warning that continued bombardment threatens security across the wider region.

The KRG called on Iran to end the strikes immediately while urging the Iraqi federal government and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities in addressing repeated violations of the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty.

International condemnation has also come from Washington. In comments provided to Kurdistan24, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State strongly condemned the attacks on Erbil, describing them as "a clear and blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty" while reaffirming U.S. support for efforts to protect Iraq's security and stability.

The diplomatic response has unfolded alongside continuing security incidents over the Kurdistan Region's capital.

According to the Kurdistan Region's Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD), Coalition air defense systems intercepted and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil in the early hours of Friday, with no casualties reported.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Coalition air defense systems also intercepted and shot down several drones targeting Erbil, preventing any reported damage or injuries.

The latest interceptions come amid a sharp escalation in aerial attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region.

Over the past four days alone, approximately 22 drones have been launched toward Erbil, all of which were successfully intercepted and destroyed before reaching their intended targets.

Sulaimani province has also come under attack.

On Friday, the Kurdistan Region Security Agency (Asayish) issued its first official statement detailing a series of missile strikes that hit multiple locations earlier that morning.

The agency identified the areas struck and said field teams remain deployed to assess the extent of the damage and determine whether there were any casualties.

According to Asayish, the attacks occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m., when seven missiles struck multiple locations in and around the Qaradagh district.

Authorities said the incident marked the second interception of eight bomb-laden drones within three days. Later on Friday evening, Coalition forces also shot down another five explosive drones over the city, again reporting no casualties or damage.

The repeated interceptions have heightened concern over the potential for broader regional instability, even as governments and international organizations continue to emphasize diplomacy, respect for sovereignty, and compliance with international law.

The latest statements from Syria and the Palestinian Authority reinforce that message, adding their voices to an expanding regional and international consensus calling for restraint, the protection of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty, and renewed efforts to prevent the current tensions from developing into a wider regional conflict.