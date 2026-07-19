Iran's Revolutionary Guard Says It Targeted Two Ships in Strait of Hormuz

The IRGC said it targeted two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and claimed two others turned back after receiving warnings

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it targeted two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that two other vessels turned back after receiving warnings as tensions continued to rise in one of the world's most strategic waterways.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the IRGC said all four vessels had disabled their maritime navigation systems and, "with US support," were attempting to leave the strait through what it described as an unsafe shipping route.

The statement reiterated Iran's position that "not a single drop of oil, gas, or chemical shipments" would pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Tehran's permission.

The IRGC also claimed its forces maintain full control over the Strait of Hormuz and said the only safe shipping lane is the route designated and announced by Iran.

The force warned that vessels influenced by US statements and choosing what it described as an unsafe route "will certainly face consequences."

Separately, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had altered the routes of five commercial vessels since July 18 and had immobilized another ship.

CENTCOM also reiterated that US forces remain committed to enforcing the maritime blockade on Iran.

The competing statements from Iran's Revolutionary Guard and the US military highlight the continuing tensions surrounding maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor.