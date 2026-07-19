Iran Says It Struck Two U.S. Bases in Kuwait as Conflict Spreads Across Gulf

Tehran claims drone attacks targeted American military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan after fresh U.S. airstrikes, while fears of a wider regional war grow

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran said on Sunday it launched drone attacks against two U.S. military bases in Kuwait, expanding its retaliatory campaign across the Gulf after fresh American airstrikes targeted Iranian territory, as the conflict continued to widen with no immediate prospect of a ceasefire.

In a statement carried by Iranian state television, the Iranian army said it conducted "large-scale attacks with kamikaze drones" targeting the U.S. military's ammunition depot at Camp Udairi as well as Patriot radar and air surveillance systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Tehran said the strikes were carried out in response to U.S. attacks on Iranian territory.

Iran also announced additional strikes against U.S.-linked military facilities elsewhere in the region. State media said the Iranian army targeted an air base used by American forces in Bahrain, while fuel storage tanks at the U.S. base in Jordan's Al-Azraq were also struck. A day earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched missiles and drones at U.S. aircraft stationed in Jordan.

Jordan's military said it intercepted 10 missiles on Saturday after shooting down at least three projectiles the previous day, underscoring the growing regional spillover from the conflict.

Kuwait accused Iran of targeting civilian sites and vital infrastructure during the latest wave of attacks, raising fears among residents that the fighting could further disrupt daily life.

"The demand for water and canned goods has increased since this morning amid fears that services or supply chains will be affected," Kuwait resident Hassan Rayan, 61, told AFP.

Another resident, Ali Mahmoud, 46, said the normally busy public areas had emptied as tensions mounted.

"The streets and beaches were almost empty, even though it is a holiday," he said.

The latest escalation came after the United States confirmed it had carried out another round of airstrikes on Sunday, describing the operation as a response to the first U.S. military fatalities since the current phase of the war began.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces conducted an eighth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, targeting units it said were responsible for attacks that killed two American service members in Jordan.

"The attacks aimed to swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The command added that another U.S. service member remains missing following the attack. The deaths raised the confirmed U.S. military death toll to 16 since U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran began on Feb. 28.

Meanwhile, Iranian news agencies Fars and Tasnim reported that U.S. forces struck Sirik, a strategic port on the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes.

The latest exchange of attacks further dimmed hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough. Efforts by international mediators to return both sides to negotiations have stalled, while a preliminary proposal aimed at ending the war reportedly collapsed amid continued fighting over control and security of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously threatened to expand attacks against Iranian infrastructure, although Washington has not confirmed any new operations beyond Sunday's strikes.

The conflict, which erupted following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, has steadily expanded across the Middle East, drawing neighboring countries into the confrontation and increasing concerns over regional security, energy supplies, and the risk of a broader war.