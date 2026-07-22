KRG Approves Electricity Debt Discounts as Cabinet Moves to Curb Fuel Prices

The Council, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, also discussed the security situation, fuel prices, and administrative affairs during its weekly meeting.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers on Wednesday approved a package of measures aimed at improving public services, including discounts on accumulated electricity bills, an extension of the traffic fines amnesty, and new regulations governing unpaid leave for civil servants.

The Council, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, also discussed the security situation, fuel prices, and administrative affairs during its weekly meeting.

At the start of the session, the Council strongly condemned the recent attacks on the Kurdistan Region, saying they undermine the security and stability of both the Region and the wider area. It reiterated that the Kurdistan Region has consistently remained a force for peace and stability and is not a party to regional conflicts, calling for an immediate end to the attacks.

Among the key decisions, the Council approved the Ministry of Interior's proposal to extend the traffic fines amnesty. Under the decision, motorists will continue to receive a 20% discount on traffic fines from July 1 through Dec. 31, giving citizens additional time to settle outstanding penalties.

The Council also reviewed a report presented by the Acting Minister of Natural Resources on fuel supplies and efforts to reduce gasoline prices.

It instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources to take all necessary measures to curb rising fuel prices, strengthen market oversight, and intensify inspections of fuel stations to ensure fuel quality and compliance with official pricing.

In the electricity sector, the Council approved incentives designed to encourage subscribers to clear unpaid electricity bills before the launch of the Runaki Project.

Under the decision, residential and agricultural subscribers will receive a 50% discount on accumulated electricity debts, while industrial, commercial, and public sector subscribers will receive a 25% discount. The discounts apply only to debts incurred before the implementation of the Runaki Project.

The Council said the measure is intended to encourage subscribers to settle outstanding balances, helping recover revenues needed to support the government's plan to provide 24-hour electricity across the Kurdistan Region.

The Ministry of Electricity and the Runaki Project team were instructed to publish implementation guidelines and procedures as soon as possible.

The Council also approved new regulations governing unpaid leave for Kurdistan Region civil servants, based on a proposal from the Secretary of the Council of Ministers.

The new rules aim to standardize unpaid leave procedures and bring them into line with the Unified Retirement Law and the Civil Service Law. The Ministry of Finance and Economy and the General Council of the Civil Service were tasked with issuing the necessary implementation guidelines.