Coalition Air Defenses Shoot Down Five Drones Over Erbil

The interceptions occurred as air defense systems were activated over the city amid continued regional tensions.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Coalition forces' air defense systems intercepted and shot down five explosive-laden drones over Erbil on Wednesday, preventing them from reaching their intended targets, according to a Kurdistan24 correspondent.

The interceptions occurred as air defense systems were activated over the city amid continued regional tensions.

The latest incident follows a similar attack on Tuesday, when Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones over Erbil before they could strike their targets.

Since hostilities between the United States and Iran resumed, more than 30 drones have been launched toward Erbil. Coalition air defense systems have successfully intercepted and destroyed all of them, with no reported casualties or damage from the attacks.