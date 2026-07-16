KRG Approves $25 Million Cable Car Project on Gara Mountain in Duhok

Austrian company to begin construction soon as major tourism project aims to boost investment and create jobs in Amedi district

18 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has approved a $25 million investment license for the construction of a cable car (teleferic) project on Gara Mountain in Duhok province, with construction expected to begin in the near future.

Haval Sadiq, Director General of Investment in Duhok, told Kurdistan24 on Thursday that the required investment license has been issued for the project, which will be built on Gara Mountain within the Sarsang sub-district of Amedi district.

According to Sadiq, the project will be implemented by a local company in partnership with an Austrian firm, with a total investment of $25 million.

He said the development will be carried out in two phases. The Austrian company is expected to transport its equipment to the project site soon, allowing work on the first phase to begin.

The initial phase is scheduled to take one year to complete, while the second phase will continue for an additional two years, bringing the project's total construction period to approximately three years.

Gara Mountain is one of Duhok province's most popular tourist destinations. Located in Amedi district, the mountain attracts thousands of domestic and international visitors each year thanks to its scenic landscapes, cool summer climate, and snowy winter season.

The cable car project forms part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader strategy to diversify sources of revenue and strengthen the tourism sector through strategic investments across the Kurdistan Region.

Officials say the project is expected to further enhance the area's tourism appeal while creating hundreds of employment opportunities for local residents.

Similar cable car projects have previously been completed in other parts of the Kurdistan Region, contributing to the growth of the tourism industry and supporting local economic development.





Kurdistan24 correspondent in Duhok, Bewar Helmi, contributed to this report.