House Narrowly Approves $95 Billion Budget to Fund Iran War, Sending Measure to Senate

The proposal allocates $60 billion for the Pentagon, $13 billion for additional national security programs, $12 billion in assistance for U.S. farmers affected by tariffs, and $10 billion for election-related measures

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved a Republican-backed $95 billion budget resolution on Wednesday that would provide funding for the ongoing war against Iran and other key White House priorities, overcoming unified Democratic opposition and dissent from a handful of Republicans in a politically charged vote ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

The measure passed by a razor-thin 216-214 margin, with two Republican lawmakers and one independent joining Democrats in voting against the proposal. The legislation marks Speaker Mike Johnson's latest attempt to advance President Donald Trump's agenda through the budget reconciliation process, despite uncertainty over its prospects in the Senate.

The proposal allocates $60 billion for the Pentagon, $13 billion for additional national security programs, $12 billion in assistance for U.S. farmers affected by tariffs, and $10 billion for election-related measures, including voting reforms tied to Trump's proposed SAVE America Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections.

Republican leaders argued that the funding is essential to sustain U.S. military operations and national security commitments as American forces remain engaged in the conflict with Iran.

"Just bullets and bombs to finish the job," said Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, chairman of the House Budget Committee, defending the legislation.

Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said the funding would ensure U.S. troops remain equipped and paid while maintaining military readiness.

"No matter how you feel about current events, these funds are necessary to ensure our fighting forces remain ready, our troops are paid and our nation is safe," Rogers said.

Democrats sharply criticized the package, arguing that billions of taxpayer dollars should instead be directed toward domestic priorities such as lowering living costs and strengthening social programs.

"Republicans plan to spend tens of billions of dollars on Trump's failed war in Iran," House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar said, arguing that the funds could be better invested in addressing economic challenges facing American families.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries accused Republicans of sacrificing social programs to finance military operations, saying the party had "literally ripped food from the mouths of hungry children, seniors and veterans to sustain the Trump war machine."

The vote comes as Congress remains deeply divided over the administration's military campaign against Iran. While lawmakers have continued funding military operations, Congress has not formally authorized the use of force, leaving legal and political questions unresolved.

Public opinion has also become increasingly divided, with recent polling indicating that a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump's strategy toward Iran.

The funding debate has intensified following the deaths of four U.S. service members in the Middle East, bringing the total number of American military fatalities in the conflict to 18. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently warned lawmakers that the Pentagon is facing funding shortages despite receiving a one-time $150 billion defense allocation in last year's major spending package.

The legislation relies on the budget reconciliation process, allowing Republicans to bypass the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold and approve legislation with a simple majority. Once used only occasionally, reconciliation has become a central legislative tool in the closely divided Congress, enabling Republicans to pass major elements of Trump's agenda, including tax cuts, spending reductions, and homeland security funding.

However, the proposal now faces significant obstacles in the Senate, where Republicans remain divided over both the overall spending level and the absence of offsetting budget cuts.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has declined to endorse the House proposal, saying only, "We'll see," while focusing on passing a temporary government funding bill to avoid a federal shutdown before current funding expires on Sept. 30.

Thune has also suggested that if negotiations on routine government funding stall, the Senate could later use the House-approved budget resolution as a legislative vehicle to keep the government operating.

The package has also exposed divisions within the Republican Party over election legislation. While Trump continues to push for the SAVE America Act, several Republican senators have expressed reservations, leaving the proposal short of the support needed for Senate passage. Election experts have also warned that the citizenship verification requirements could make voting more difficult for eligible American citizens, even though federal law already prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

If the Senate eventually approves the budget resolution, congressional committees will begin drafting the detailed legislation this summer, with final votes expected after lawmakers return from their August recess.

The outcome will determine whether the Trump administration secures billions of dollars in additional funding for military operations against Iran and several other domestic and national security priorities before the November elections.