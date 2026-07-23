Trump Says Saudi Civil Nuclear Deal Hinges on Abraham Accords

The US president said the civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia prohibits uranium enrichment and will proceed only if Riyadh joins the Abraham Accords.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the proposed civilian nuclear agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia would not permit uranium enrichment and would move forward only if the kingdom joins the Abraham Accords.

In a statement published on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the agreement between the US Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia is strictly limited to civilian, non-military purposes.

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use... will be approved," Trump wrote.

He stressed that the agreement is "totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords."

Trump also said the United States supports civilian nuclear facilities that do not involve uranium enrichment.

"The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities," he added.

The president's remarks emphasize that the proposed agreement would be limited to peaceful civilian applications and explicitly exclude uranium enrichment while linking its approval to Saudi Arabia's participation in the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords, first brokered by the United States in 2020 during Trump's first term, established diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

Saudi Arabia has not joined the normalization agreements, repeatedly maintaining that formal ties with Israel remain contingent on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.