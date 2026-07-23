Iran Condemns US Threats Against Civilian Infrastructure as Rubio Warns Tehran of Growing Costs

Tehran denounces potential attacks on civilian infrastructure as war crimes, while Washington says Iran continues to miss opportunities for a nuclear agreement.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The war of words between Tehran and Washington intensified on Thursday as Iran accused the United States of threatening to commit war crimes by targeting civilian infrastructure, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Iran would continue paying an increasingly heavy price unless it agreed to a nuclear deal.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned statements by US officials suggesting possible strikes against Iranian civilian infrastructure, arguing they violate the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Baqaei said that "no order can justify committing a war crime," adding that invoking directives from senior officials does not exempt those carrying out such acts from criminal responsibility.

He accused the current US administration of undermining the core principles of international humanitarian law and sacrificing the remaining values of morality and civilization in pursuit of policies centered on war and killing.

Baqaei further argued that any policy allowing the destruction of bridges and power stations would constitute an illegal act and a war crime. He described such actions as collective punishment and retaliation, both of which, he said, are explicitly prohibited under international law as well as US law, including Article 2441 of Title 18 of the United States Code.

He also stressed that such crimes are not subject to statutes of limitation, adding that the US Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Pentagon's Law of War Manual require military personnel to refuse orders that are manifestly unlawful.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not believe Iran is currently prepared to reach an agreement with Washington.

Rubio said President Donald Trump remains responsible for negotiations with Tehran and that all US negotiating teams continue to operate under the president's guidance and instructions.

He warned that "the price Iran pays will grow heavier night after night" until Iranian leaders return to what he described as a rational course.

According to Rubio, Iran contacts the United States every day seeking to conclude an agreement, only to later reverse its position.

He added that Tehran is already experiencing unprecedented hardship and insisted that no agreement can be reached unless Iran is prepared to honor and implement its commitments.

While saying Iran is not currently ready to sign an agreement, Rubio suggested that could change in the near future, reiterating that Washington's objective is to eliminate what he described as Iran's nuclear threat.

Rubio also accused Tehran of providing financial support to Hezbollah and armed militias to promote terrorism.

Addressing broader regional developments, he said Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis had entered the conflict and expressed hope that the group would halt its attacks.

He also described Saudi Arabia as a key strategic partner of the United States, saying Riyadh is seeking nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and that concluding a civilian nuclear agreement with the kingdom is a logical decision.

Separately, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday they had targeted and destroyed several US military systems and facilities in Jordan as part of the ongoing regional confrontation.

According to a statement broadcast by Iranian state television, the claimed targets included a THAAD missile defense radar, a Patriot air defense system, a C-RAM radar used to protect military installations, and a helicopter hangar.

The Guards described the strikes as part of Iran's response to the current military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

No US officials have confirmed the Iranian claims or commented on the reported damage.

Jordan's military, meanwhile, said it intercepted four Iranian missiles and six drones.