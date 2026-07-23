False Survivor Reports Deepen Agony for Venezuela Earthquake Families

False social media reports of earthquake survivors prompted desperate families to return to devastated sites before Venezuelan authorities denied the claims, highlighting the human cost of misinformation during disaster recovery.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A month after two powerful earthquakes devastated northern Venezuela, families searching for missing loved ones are confronting another painful challenge: false reports circulating on social media that claim survivors are still being rescued from the rubble.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), misinformation spread rapidly this week after posts alleged that three people had been found alive in the heavily damaged OPP 26 residential complex in the coastal city of La Guaira, one of the areas hardest hit by the June 24 earthquakes.

For relatives who have spent weeks waiting for news, the reports briefly reignited hope.

Some rushed to the site believing rescue teams had made a breakthrough, only to learn that the claims were unfounded.

Venezuela's civil protection agency later issued a public statement rejecting reports of any new survivor rescues at the location, describing the information circulating online as false.

The emotional consequences were immediate for families already living with uncertainty.

Among them was Naiti Sarria, who told AFP she had spent the past month searching for her 74-year-old mother-in-law, Olga Hernandez, who had been inside one of the apartment towers when the earthquakes struck.

Speaking outside the ruined building, Sarria said misleading reports had raised expectations that were quickly shattered.

While she said faith leaves room for hope, she also expressed sorrow that inaccurate information had intensified the suffering of families still waiting for answers.

Her experience reflects a wider challenge facing communities after major disasters, where unverified information can spread faster than official updates, complicating emergency response efforts and placing additional emotional strain on survivors and relatives.

The false reports emerged as recovery operations continue across the affected region.

According to The Associated Press (AP), Venezuela's official death toll has risen to 5,069, while the number of injured stands at 16,740.

Authorities said the increase in fatalities reflects the continued recovery of victims during debris-clearing operations, particularly in La Guaira, where rescue and recovery teams remain active weeks after the disaster.

The destruction has been extensive. AP reported that 856 buildings sustained damage and 190 structures collapsed completely, while roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure also suffered significant impacts.

Authorities have recorded 1,331 aftershocks since the twin earthquakes, underscoring the prolonged challenges facing both emergency workers and displaced communities.

AFP reported that more than 23,000 people have been left homeless in La Guaira alone.

The United Nations has estimated that as many as 50,000 people remain missing, highlighting the immense scale of the humanitarian crisis confronting families and rescue authorities alike.

As recovery efforts continue, the episode has underscored the importance of reliable information during humanitarian emergencies.

For families navigating loss, uncertainty and the possibility that loved ones may still be found, inaccurate reports can carry consequences that extend well beyond online platforms, offering fleeting hope before deepening grief.

Authorities continue to urge the public to rely on verified official updates as search and recovery operations move forward.