US, UK Plan International Conference to Secure Strait of Hormuz, Axios Reports

Washington is seeking to build an international maritime coalition as part of a broader strategy to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create conditions for ending the war with Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States and the United Kingdom are planning to convene a high-level meeting in London next week aimed at establishing an international coalition to safeguard maritime shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Axios, citing two European diplomats and two other sources familiar with the discussions.

The initiative is part of Washington's broader efforts to reopen one of the world's most strategically important waterways for commercial shipping while seeking a pathway toward ending the ongoing conflict with Iran.

According to Axios, the date and agenda of the proposed conference have not yet been finalized. The meeting could bring together defense ministers and senior military commanders from Western countries as well as regional partners.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine are among the officials expected to potentially participate. The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately comment on the report, while the British Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

Axios reported that reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping has become a central element of the United States' strategy for eventually ending the war with Iran, while also helping stabilize global energy markets.

Since Iran began attacking vessels in the Strait of Hormuz two weeks ago, the United States has conducted daily strikes against Iranian military targets along the country's southern coast.

According to the report, no Iranian attacks against commercial ships have been recorded during the past four days. Some US defense officials believe Iranian military capabilities around the strait have been largely neutralized by American strikes, while others maintain that Tehran still retains the capacity to target shipping.

The report also noted that President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that the United States would strike bridges and power plants, including in Tehran, if Iran carried out further attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by threatening infrastructure in Gulf countries allied with Washington.

Axios said the latest escalation around the Strait of Hormuz followed the collapse of negotiations involving Oman, Iran, and Qatar over a new arrangement governing the waterway.

According to the report, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi returned to Tehran for consultations after the talks failed, before Iran's Revolutionary Guards began targeting vessels in the strait.

An Omani delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday to resume discussions on mechanisms for reopening the strategic maritime corridor.

The report said Washington intends to build on previous discussions led by the United Kingdom and France with several countries regarding a possible multinational maritime coalition.

Many prospective participants have reportedly made ending hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz a prerequisite for joining any international mission.

According to Axios, the United States is asking allies to contribute assets including mine-clearing vessels, naval ships, and drones to help secure commercial shipping lanes.

One European diplomat quoted by the outlet summarized Washington's position by saying: "The Americans are looking for a way out, and they want our help."

If the proposed conference proceeds, it could become a significant diplomatic step toward securing international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz while supporting broader efforts to reduce regional tensions and create conditions for ending the US-Iran conflict.