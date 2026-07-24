Iranian Commander Threatens to Kill One US Soldier for Every Iranian Citizen Killed

Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters threatened to kill one US soldier for every Iranian citizen killed in US strikes

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior Iranian military commander has threatened that one US soldier would be killed for every Iranian citizen killed in US attacks, marking a sharp escalation in rhetoric as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to intensify.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said on Friday that what he described as a principle previously demonstrated on the battlefield would now become an official equation governing Iran's response.

According to Abdollahi's statement, any US attack resulting in the death of an Iranian citizen would trigger a direct response against American forces.

"For every martyr from the proud people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, one American force will be eliminated," he said.

He concluded his message with a strongly worded warning directed at US forces, saying they had been issued what he described as "a one-way ticket to hell."

The remarks come as military tensions between Tehran and Washington continue across the region, with both sides exchanging threats amid the ongoing conflict.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would not accept a temporary ceasefire under any circumstances unless its demands regarding the Strait of Hormuz are fulfilled.

Araghchi said the current dispute with Washington is not the result of a lack of mediators, noting that Pakistan and Qatar continue to play mediation roles. Instead, he argued that the core issue lies in US policies, which he said must change.

Responding to a question about discussions with his counterparts from Russia, China, Ukraine, and Pakistan, Araghchi said Iran maintains continuous and organized consultations with Moscow and Beijing and engages in dialogue whenever opportunities arise.

He added that recent meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov provided an opportunity to discuss the conflict in greater detail.

Regarding Pakistan, Araghchi said it was natural to discuss mediation initiatives and various proposals with Islamabad but reiterated that the fundamental problem between Tehran and Washington is not the absence of mediators but US policy.

Araghchi also stressed that Iran would not yield to what he described as American pressure or intimidation.

"Iran has shown that it will not bow to US coercion. We do not respond to the language of force, pressure, or threats. We are not afraid of threats, we do not submit to pressure, and we do not accept the language of intimidation," he said.

He reaffirmed that protecting the Iranian people and safeguarding Iran's interests in the Strait of Hormuz remain fundamental and non-negotiable principles for Tehran, adding that Iran would maintain its current position until what he described as the legitimate demands of the Iranian people are achieved.