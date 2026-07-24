UAE Denounces Iran's Attacks on its Gulf Allies as Oman Pursues Hormuz Talks

Abu Dhabi denounced Iran's missile and drone attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, while Muscat proposed a new framework to regulate maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned Iran's latest missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, describing them as a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of fellow Arab states, as Oman launched a new diplomatic initiative aimed at regulating maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a statement issued Friday by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the attacks pose a direct threat to regional security and stability.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, affirming its support for all measures taken by the three countries to safeguard their security, stability and territorial integrity.

The statement described the strikes as hostile acts that violate the sovereignty of the targeted states.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's General Command of the Defense Force announced that its air defense units had successfully intercepted several Iranian missiles and drones that were targeting civilian areas.

According to the statement, Bahrain's armed forces remain at the highest level of operational readiness. Authorities also urged residents not to approach missile or drone debris and to immediately notify engineering teams if suspicious objects are found.

Separately, an official military source in Jordan said the country's air defense systems and Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft intercepted seven Iranian missiles and six drones on Friday after they entered Jordanian airspace.

In a parallel diplomatic effort, an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday to discuss mechanisms for managing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CNN, citing a source, Oman proposed managing shipping through two separate maritime corridors while also presenting a draft agreement to regulate navigation in the strategic waterway.

Oman's official news agency confirmed that Muscat and Tehran had agreed to continue technical and political discussions aimed at reaching an arrangement governing maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.

The renewed diplomatic efforts come as military tensions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to affect one of the world's most important energy corridors.

According to the information provided, around 20 percent of global oil supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, and the ongoing confrontation has contributed to a significant rise in global fuel prices, increasing financial pressure on consumers in the United States.

The latest developments underscore simultaneous military escalation and diplomatic engagement, with Gulf states reinforcing their defenses while Oman continues efforts to broker an agreement on maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.