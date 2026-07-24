Iranian Parliament Speaker, Iraqi PM Stress Closer Coordination for Regional Stability

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Ali al-Zaidi discussed bilateral cooperation and regional developments during the Iraqi delegation's official visit to Tehran.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral coordination to promote regional stability during talks held in Tehran as part of an official visit by a high-level Iraqi delegation.

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, the meeting took place on Thursday, with both sides reviewing bilateral cooperation and the latest regional developments.

Qalibaf highlighted the historical ties between Iran and Iraq, saying closer coordination between Tehran and Baghdad contributes to regional stability and helps address a range of shared issues.

Al-Zaidi, for his part, reaffirmed what he described as the partnership and shared destiny between the two countries, stressing Baghdad's commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The discussions followed al-Zaidi's meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which resulted in the signing of several strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding covering economic development and bilateral trade.

The latest talks underscore continued engagement between Tehran and Baghdad as both governments seek to expand cooperation through political dialogue and economic partnerships.