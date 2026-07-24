Houthis Claim Missile Strike on Saudi Arabia as Red Sea Tensions Deepen

A claimed Houthi missile strike on Saudi Arabia, followed by a tougher Saudi coalition response, underscores mounting pressure on Red Sea shipping routes and highlights the growing regional consequences of the expanding Middle East conflict.

56 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement claimed on Saturday that it had launched a missile strike against the southern Saudi city of Jizan, marking another escalation in an increasingly volatile confrontation that is extending beyond Yemen's borders and placing renewed pressure on one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Houthis said the attack came in retaliation for Saudi military operations carried out a day earlier against targets in Yemen's Hodeida province.

The claim, which was not immediately acknowledged by Saudi authorities, follows a series of rapidly unfolding military exchanges that have elevated tensions around Red Sea shipping and added another layer of uncertainty to an already fragile regional security environment.

The latest incident illustrates how the Saudi-Houthi confrontation has become intertwined with the wider Middle East conflict that has intensified in recent months.

With maritime routes increasingly contested and both sides adopting more confrontational public messaging, the exchange reflects a conflict that now reaches far beyond Yemen's front lines.

According to AFP, the Houthis' Ansarollah media channel reported that the missile strike ignited fires in Jizan after what it described as a Yemeni missile attack.

Shortly beforehand, Saudi civil defense authorities had issued precautionary alerts urging residents in Jizan and the Red Sea city of Yanbu to remain vigilant because of a potential security threat before withdrawing the warnings minutes later.

Similar alerts have previously accompanied incoming missile or drone threats against the kingdom.

Saudi officials had not publicly confirmed the reported strike or any resulting damage at the time of publication.

The missile claim came only hours after the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had concluded what it described as a "legitimate and proportional" military operation targeting Houthi military infrastructure in Yemen.

According to the coalition, the strikes were launched in direct response to Houthi attacks against commercial vessels operating in the Red Sea.

The coalition said its operation focused exclusively on military positions considered to pose an immediate threat to international navigation.

It stressed that the Port of Hodeida itself had not been targeted and remained open to maritime traffic, adding that all Yemeni ports continue operating normally despite the latest hostilities.

Saudi officials also accused the Houthis of obstructing efforts to resume civilian flights at Sana'a International Airport while continuing what they described as the movement's siege of the Yemeni population.

Perhaps more significantly, the coalition paired its operational update with a markedly stronger warning about future military action. It declared that any additional attacks threatening Saudi interests or commercial shipping would trigger further operational measures and warned that continued Houthi provocations would receive an uncompromising and more forceful response.

Those statements underscore Riyadh's effort to portray its military operations as defensive measures intended to safeguard maritime commerce rather than broaden the conflict, even as regional tensions continue to rise.

The latest military exchange follows several days of escalating confrontation centered on Red Sea shipping lanes.

Earlier this week, the Houthis announced a maritime blockade targeting Saudi interests and claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi-linked vessels operating in the Red Sea.

Saudi authorities confirmed that one Saudi commercial vessel sustained minor damage but continued its voyage.

The coalition subsequently said it had struck military sites used to threaten commercial shipping, describing the operation as complete after destroying facilities linked to attacks against vessels navigating the strategic waterway.

According to AFP, a Yemeni security source said Saudi strikes targeted a telecommunications facility near Hodeida's port, the Ras al-Kathib naval base and military positions on Kamaran Island.

Houthi-affiliated media reported that the attacks struck telecommunications infrastructure as well as Kamaran Island.

Updated reports from Houthi media later said the strikes resulted in two fatalities and one injury, including casualties associated with the telecommunications facility in Hodeida.

Those casualty claims have not been independently verified.

The Houthis have responded with increasingly uncompromising rhetoric.

In a statement issued Saturday, the movement's political bureau declared that Saudi military actions would not go unanswered and announced what it portrayed as a new framework for future retaliation.

Rather than presenting the latest exchange as an isolated response, the group said future operations would be governed by strict reciprocity, declaring that the confrontation would proceed according to the principle of "blockade for blockade, port for port, and escalation for escalation."

The statement also argued that additional military action against Yemen would only impose greater costs on those conducting the strikes.

That declaration represents one of the clearest public indications yet that the movement intends to respond systematically to future Saudi operations rather than treating individual incidents separately.

The increasingly confrontational messaging on both sides reflects the growing strategic importance of the Red Sea, where commercial shipping has become central to broader regional security calculations.

The waterway has assumed heightened significance as wider instability has disrupted other maritime routes.

For Saudi Arabia, protecting access to Red Sea shipping has become increasingly important for maintaining energy exports and commercial trade.

For the Houthis, maritime pressure has emerged as a central element of their broader strategy, enabling the group to project influence beyond Yemen while attempting to impose economic and logistical costs on its regional adversaries.

Consequently, military operations are no longer confined to traditional battlefield objectives.

Telecommunications facilities, naval infrastructure and coastal military installations have become part of a wider contest over maritime access, logistics and the protection of international shipping lanes.

The latest exchange also raises renewed concerns about the durability of the fragile truce that has largely held since 2022 despite formally expiring.

Although large-scale ground fighting has remained relatively limited compared with previous years, recent developments suggest the conflict is entering a more unpredictable phase characterized by reciprocal strikes, maritime pressure and increasingly direct military signaling.

Against that backdrop, official rhetoric has become an increasingly important indicator of each side's intentions.

Saudi Arabia continues to frame its operations as necessary to protect commercial navigation and national security, while the Houthis argue they are responding proportionately to coalition military action and expanding their retaliatory doctrine.

Saturday's developments illustrate how quickly localized military incidents can reverberate across the wider Middle East.

What began as another exchange between Saudi forces and Yemen's Houthi movement has evolved into a broader contest involving commercial shipping, regional energy security and strategic maritime access.

With both sides publicly hardening their positions, Saudi Arabia warning of stronger military action and the Houthis pledging reciprocal escalation, the risk of further instability across the Red Sea remains elevated.

While neither side has indicated that diplomatic options have been completely abandoned, the latest developments suggest that military signaling, maritime security and retaliatory measures are likely to remain central features of the conflict in the near term.