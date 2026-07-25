UN Chief Calls Syria's Golan Situation 'Unacceptable' During Damascus Visit

António Guterres voices concern over rising tensions around the Golan Heights as Syria renews its call for an Israeli withdrawal from the UN-monitored buffer zone.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday described the security situation surrounding Syria's Golan Heights as "totally unacceptable," placing renewed international attention on one of the region's most sensitive flashpoints during his visit to Damascus.

Speaking alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Guterres expressed concern over developments in and around the Golan area, where tensions have persisted since Israeli forces deployed in the UN-monitored buffer zone in 2024.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), his remarks came as Syrian officials renewed calls for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces from the demilitarized area.

"What is happening in the region around the Golan Heights is totally unacceptable," Guterres said during a joint press conference with al-Shaibani.

The Syrian foreign minister reiterated Damascus' demand for an "immediate and unconditional Israeli withdrawal" from the buffer zone, underscoring Syria's position that Israeli forces should leave the area overseen by the United Nations.

The issue has become an increasingly prominent element of regional diplomacy, with the buffer zone serving for decades as a key mechanism intended to reduce the risk of direct confrontation along the Syria-Israel frontier.

Guterres' remarks highlighted the United Nations' continuing concern over preserving stability in the area, where peacekeepers remain tasked with monitoring the ceasefire arrangements between Syria and Israel.

His comments also reinforced the organization's broader role in encouraging restraint while supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation.

The discussion over the Golan Heights formed a central part of Guterres' broader visit to Syria, his first since assuming the UN's top post and the first by a UN secretary-general to Damascus since 2009, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Shortly after arriving in the Syrian capital, Guterres met with interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa before touring Damascus' historic old city and the Umayyad Mosque.

In a message posted at the start of his three-day visit, he described the trip as an expression of solidarity with the Syrian people and appealed for sustained international assistance as the country continues its recovery.

According to AP, Guterres urged governments and international partners to continue supporting Syrians during what he called a pivotal period, as the country seeks to rebuild after years of conflict that caused widespread destruction and severe humanitarian hardship.

Although many Western sanctions imposed during the rule of former President Bashar Assad have since been eased, Syria continues to face profound economic challenges.

The United Nations estimates that roughly 90 percent of the population lives in poverty, while reconstruction needs remain immense after more than a decade of war.

A World Bank assessment previously estimated rebuilding costs at approximately $216 billion, illustrating the scale of the country's long-term recovery.

As part of his visit, Guterres is also expected to travel to the United Nations peacekeeping force stationed along the border with Israel, a stop that further underscores the dual focus of his mission.

Alongside encouraging international support for Syria's reconstruction and humanitarian needs, the UN chief has placed renewed emphasis on maintaining stability in the Golan area, where diplomatic engagement remains closely tied to broader efforts to reduce tensions and preserve regional security.

Taken together, Guterres' visit reflects the United Nations' attempt to advance two interconnected priorities: supporting Syria's recovery after years of conflict while encouraging restraint along one of the Middle East's most sensitive frontiers, where renewed diplomatic attention has become increasingly important amid persistent regional uncertainty.